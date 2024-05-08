Advertisement

As temperatures soar, staying hydrated and cool becomes a priority, and what better way to do that than with lassi and chaas? These traditional Indian yogurt-based drinks are not only delicious but also packed with numerous health benefits, making them ideal for summer.

Health benefits of Lassi and Chaas

Hydration: Both lassi and chaas have high water content, which is vital for maintaining hydration during the hot months. Regular consumption ensures that your body remains hydrated and cool.

Digestive health: These drinks are rich in probiotics, which help in maintaining gut health. By enhancing digestion, lassi and chaas can alleviate common digestive issues such as gas and bloating.

Heart health: The ingredients in lassi and chaas can aid in reducing cholesterol levels, thus supporting heart health and preventing cardiovascular diseases.

Energy boost: Known for their refreshing properties, these drinks are also great energy boosters. They replenish lost nutrients and revitalize the body without the heaviness of caffeine or sugar spikes.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Bone strength: High in calcium, lassi and chaas contribute to the development and maintenance of strong bones and teeth, preventing osteoporosis and other bone-related issues.

Immune system support: Regular consumption of these yoghurt-based drinks can help regulate blood pressure and bolster the immune system, thanks to their potassium content and other essential nutrients.

Weight management: Lassi and chaas can be integral in weight management strategies. They help in promoting a feeling of fullness and improving metabolic rates, which can prevent overeating.

Image credit: Pexels

Image credit: Pexels

Moderation is key

Despite the plethora of benefits, moderation in consumption is crucial. Dr. Padhi, a renowned nutritionist, warns that excessive intake of lassi, especially those versions that are sweetened or fruit-flavored, can lead to digestive discomfort or unnecessary calorie intake. Opting for plain or lightly sweetened versions can help maximize health benefits while avoiding the pitfalls of overconsumption.

As summer approaches, incorporating lassi and chaas into your diet can be a delicious and healthful way to stay cool and nourished. Whether enjoyed as a quick breakfast, a cool afternoon refreshment, or a soothing evening drink, these yoghurt-based beverages are a delightful addition to any daily routine.