Earth Day 2025: Date, Theme, History And Reasons For Celebration

It all started in the year 1970 when Earth Day was first observed on April 22. Since then, it has become a tradition to highlight the importance of environmental conservation and sustainability.

On World Earth Day or International Earth Day, people take part in activities such as planting trees, organising as well and participating in a clean drive to encourage waste reduction.

Earth Day 2025. Image: Pexels

Reasons to celebrate World Earth Day

World Earth Day, known by many names, is a significant day for NGOs, climate activists, governments, individuals, and communities to unite to make the occasion both meaningful and memorable.

This day highlights crucial issues like deforestation, climate change, and pollution, while also raising awareness about endangered species.

Theme of World Earth Day 2025

This year, World Earth Day 2025 will be celebrated under the theme “OUR POWER, OUR PLANET", it is a calling for every individual by the organisation of the Earth Day, to unite around renewable energy so we can triple clean electricity by the year 2030.

History of World Earth Day 2025

An initiative proposed by US Senator Gaylord Nelson and activist Denis Hayes in the 1970s, Earth Day began as a national teach-in on environmental issues.