Double denim, often known as the denim on denim trend, has evolved from a fashion faux pas to a chic and stylish statement. With the right approach, double denim can be both trendy and timeless. Here are some tips on how to nail the double denim look with confidence and style.

Mix different shades of denim

One of the easiest ways to pull off double denim is to mix different shades. Pairing a light denim shirt with dark denim jeans creates a balanced and visually appealing contrast. This method prevents the outfit from looking too uniform and adds dimension. For example, a faded blue denim jacket with deep indigo jeans can create a polished yet casual look.

Shades of denim | Image: Pexels

Play with proportions

Playing with proportions is key to mastering double denim. If you’re wearing skinny jeans, balance them with a looser, more relaxed denim jacket or shirt. Conversely, if you opt for wide-leg or boyfriend jeans, a fitted denim top can create a flattering silhouette. The contrast in fit helps break up the denim and keeps the outfit from looking too monotone.

Include textures and distressing

Adding different textures and distressing can make a double denim outfit more interesting. Look for denim pieces with unique finishes, such as distressed jeans, a frayed hem, or a chambray shirt. These elements add variety and prevent the outfit from appearing too flat. For instance, pairing ripped jeans with a smooth, structured denim jacket can create a dynamic look.

Accessorise with a pop of colour

Accessories play a crucial role in elevating a double denim outfit. Add a pop of colour with accessories like a statement belt, bold shoes, or a colourful handbag. Neutral accessories, such as black or brown leather belts and shoes, can also provide a classic touch without overshadowing the denim. Jewellery, like layered necklaces or hoop earrings, can add sophistication and complete the look.

Experiment with layers

Layering is another great way to style double denim. Throw a denim jacket over a denim shirt, leaving the shirt partially unbuttoned to reveal a graphic tee underneath. This layered approach adds depth and can make the outfit more versatile. A long denim duster over a denim dress or skirt can also create a fashionable, layered look perfect for transitional weather.

Layering denim | Image: Unsplash

Stick to classic silhouettes

When in doubt, sticking to classic silhouettes can make double denim work effortlessly. A classic denim jacket paired with straight-leg jeans is a timeless combination. High-waisted jeans with a tucked-in denim shirt can also create a clean, put-together appearance. These tried-and-true silhouettes ensure the outfit looks intentional and stylish.

Break it up with non-denim pieces

Including non-denim pieces can break up the double denim look and add interest. A white or striped tee worn under a denim jacket with jeans can create a fresh and balanced look. Adding a blazer or a trench coat over a denim-on-denim outfit can also add a layer of sophistication and contrast.