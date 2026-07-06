Dr. Amar Mulla’s POCSO Commentary Sets a New Benchmark in Legal Publishing

New Delhi: Legal publications on criminal law are released every year, but only a limited number go on to become widely used reference works within the legal community. Among recent publications attracting attention in legal circles is "The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012", a comprehensive commentary authored by Supreme Court advocate and legal author Dr. Amar Shahabuddin Mulla.

The book examines the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and provides detailed commentary on one of India's most significant child protection legislations. Since its release, the publication has found readership among advocates, judicial officers, prosecutors, law students, and legal researchers seeking a deeper understanding of the law and its practical application.

A Detailed Reference on Child Protection Law

The POCSO Act was enacted to provide a specialized legal framework for addressing sexual offences against children and to establish child-friendly procedures for reporting, investigation, and trial. Dr. Mulla's commentary seeks to explain the legislation through section-wise analysis, discussion of judicial precedents, and examination of procedural aspects relevant to legal practitioners.

The latest edition also incorporates references to India's new criminal law framework, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), reflecting recent legislative developments that affect criminal investigations and trials.

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Bridging Legal Theory and Practice

Legal professionals familiar with the publication note that one of its distinguishing features is its attempt to combine statutory interpretation with practical courtroom considerations. The book discusses legal provisions alongside case law and procedural issues that frequently arise in POCSO matters.

The commentary includes analysis of important judicial decisions, examination of evidentiary requirements, and discussion of investigative and trial-related procedures under the Act. As a result, the work has been used not only by legal practitioners handling POCSO cases but also by students preparing for judicial services and other competitive legal examinations.

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Growing Presence in Legal Institutions

The publication has gained visibility in law libraries, legal chambers, and academic institutions where specialized legal reference materials are regularly consulted. With increasing awareness of child protection laws and the evolving jurisprudence surrounding them, demand for comprehensive legal commentary in this area has also grown.

Legal academics observe that detailed reference works play an important role in helping practitioners and researchers navigate complex statutory frameworks, particularly in areas involving vulnerable victims and specialized judicial procedures.

A Premium Publication in a Competitive Market

The book has also attracted attention for its positioning within the legal publishing market. While many publications on the POCSO Act are available at comparatively lower price points, Dr. Mulla's comprehensive treatise is priced at approximately ₹3,000. The pricing reflects its extensive scope, detailed commentary, and reference-oriented approach aimed primarily at professionals, institutions, and serious legal researchers.