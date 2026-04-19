Drishyam 3 Director Abhishek Pathak, Shivaleeka Welcome Baby Girl On Akshaya Tritiya, 3 Years After Marriage

Abhishek Pathak and his wife Shivaleeka Oberoi embraced parenthood for the first time as the couple welcomed a baby girl on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, April 19. The couple married in Goa in February 2023. They first met in 2020 on the set of Khuda Haafiz, a film Abhishek produced, and Shivaleeka starred in.

Abhishek Pathak-Shivaleeka Oberoi welcome their first baby girl

On Sunday, the couple shared the announcement in a joint post, writing, "Our little Goddess Laxmi has arrived on an auspicious day. A blessing in its purest form." In the adorable template, the new parents wrote, "In a moment, our hearts found a whole new meaning! With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our precious Baby Girl! Blessed parents Shivaleeka & Abhishek."

Actress Ishita Dutta reacted to the news in the comment section, writing, "Congratulations", along with three red heart emojis. Aahana Kumra added, "Aww!! Congratulations @shivaleekaoberoi and @abhishekpathakk". Many others also congratulated the couple in the comments as they began this new chapter.

In December 2025, Abhishek and Shivaleeka announced their pregnancy on Instagram through a joint post. In one photo, Shivaleeka wore a red outfit and held tiny baby socks, while Abhishek, dressed in a black shirt, hugged her in front of a Christmas tree. Another image showed them holding a Christmas ornament that read "Baby Pathak Arriving 2026", with their faces not visible.

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In February 2026, the couple celebrated three years of marriage and shared charming photos from their wedding anniversary.