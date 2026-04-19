Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj, Mercy, Achappa's Album, And More To Watch
From Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 and Mercy to Achappa's Album, check out the complete list of movies releasing in theatres this week.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing in theatres this week. From Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 and Madhuvidhu to Kangula: Maa Kali Ra Danda Nacha, the theatres are releasing movies in all genres, including horror, drama, comedy and romance.
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2
Helmed by Prasshant Jha, this spiritual sequel stars Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in lead roles. The story follows a newlywed couple as they navigate chaotic family situations built on lies, blending comedy, drama, and action.
Release Date: April 24
Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj
Release Date: April 24
Advertisement
Madhuvidhu
Madhuvidhu is a Malayalam family comedy-drama starring Sharaf U Dheen and Kalyani Panicker. Directed by Vishnu Aravind, the movie focuses on a newlywed couple and the humorous as well as emotional challenges in their relationship, especially those shaped by family dynamics and misunderstandings.
Release Date: April 24
Advertisement
Kangula: Maa Kali Ra Danda Nacha
Kangula: Maa Kali Ra Danda Nacha is an Odia drama-thriller set in rural Odisha. Aswin Tripathy directs the film, which follows a young man from a Danda Naacha troupe whose life changes during the sacred Kangula Maa festival. The story explores faith, devotion, and intense rivalry, rooted deeply in local traditions.
Release Date: April 24
Achappa's Album
Achappa's Album is a 2026 Malayalam fantasy-drama directed by Deepti Pillay Sivan. The film explores family relationships and intergenerational bonds through a time-travel narrative, following a young boy who discovers a magical album that lets him experience his father’s childhood.
Release Date: April 24
Mercy
Mercy stars Adil Hussain and Raj Vasudeva in a Hindi-language drama. Directed by debutant Mitul Patel, this movie revolves around the emotional, moral, and ethical complexities of passive euthanasia. The story centres on a man who struggles with the painful decision to end his terminally ill mother’s suffering on Christmas Eve.
Release Date: April 24
Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala
Release Date: April 24
Battle (2026)
Release Date: April 24
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.