Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj, Mercy, Achappa's Album, And More To Watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing in theatres this week. From Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 and Madhuvidhu to Kangula: Maa Kali Ra Danda Nacha, the theatres are releasing movies in all genres, including horror, drama, comedy and romance.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

Helmed by Prasshant Jha, this spiritual sequel stars Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in lead roles. The story follows a newlywed couple as they navigate chaotic family situations built on lies, blending comedy, drama, and action.

Release Date: April 24

Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj

Release Date: April 24

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Madhuvidhu

Madhuvidhu is a Malayalam family comedy-drama starring Sharaf U Dheen and Kalyani Panicker. Directed by Vishnu Aravind, the movie focuses on a newlywed couple and the humorous as well as emotional challenges in their relationship, especially those shaped by family dynamics and misunderstandings.

Release Date: April 24

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Kangula: Maa Kali Ra Danda Nacha

Kangula: Maa Kali Ra Danda Nacha is an Odia drama-thriller set in rural Odisha. Aswin Tripathy directs the film, which follows a young man from a Danda Naacha troupe whose life changes during the sacred Kangula Maa festival. The story explores faith, devotion, and intense rivalry, rooted deeply in local traditions.

Release Date: April 24

Achappa's Album

Achappa's Album is a 2026 Malayalam fantasy-drama directed by Deepti Pillay Sivan. The film explores family relationships and intergenerational bonds through a time-travel narrative, following a young boy who discovers a magical album that lets him experience his father’s childhood.

Release Date: April 24

Mercy

Mercy stars Adil Hussain and Raj Vasudeva in a Hindi-language drama. Directed by debutant Mitul Patel, this movie revolves around the emotional, moral, and ethical complexities of passive euthanasia. The story centres on a man who struggles with the painful decision to end his terminally ill mother’s suffering on Christmas Eve.

Release Date: April 24

Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala

Release Date: April 24

Battle (2026)