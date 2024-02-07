Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Enter The World Of Bath Salts: What Are They And How Should You Indulge In Them?

Bath salts are a rather handy indulgence to occasionally incorporate in your shower routine, which provides both cosmetic and health benefits to the body.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Bath salts
Bath salts | Image:X
Irrespective of the kind of job one holds or the kind of lifestyle one has opted for - stress appears to increasingly be a stagnant and recurring pattern across the existence of most people. Quick fixes to deal with the same may bring instant relief but are more often than not antithetical to a potential pursuit of a healthy lifestyle. Bath salts in this regard present themselves as a relatively harmless route to gradual relaxation.

What are bath salts?


Put very simply, bath salts differ from ordinary salts, on the basis of the enhanced mineral content the former possesses. Bath salts tend to be rich in minerals like magnesium, sodium, calcium, and potassium which have immense cosmetic and health benefits as part and parcel of their efficacy. Bath salts can be used, both in their most natural state as well as one's that have been aesthetically curated through extensive processing.

The most popular and foremost choices when it comes to bath salts, are epsom salt, himalayan pink salt and sea salt. Epsom salt is rich in magnesium which provides benefits like soothe sore muscles and joints, improve circulation, and promote better sleep. Himalayan pink salt is rich in  iron, magnesium, potassium, and calcium which aids hydration, restore electrolyte balance, and promote nerve and muscle function. Sea salt, which is rich in magnesium, potassium, calcium, and iodine, helps remove dead skin cells and unclog pores when used as a body scrub.

How to incorporate bath salts in your routine?


The most obvious way of including bath salts in your shower routine, is to simply add them to a bath tub full of warm water. If you do not own a bath tub, the next best way to extract their benefits is to add them to a warm water soak and dipping your feet in for fifteen to twenty minutes.

All bath salts can be used as exfoliators, either by mixing them in with your body wash or simply adding some to a hydrating oil like almond oil or coconut oil before scrubbing down your body. While indulging in a bath salt session can be incredibly relaxing, one should also be sure to not incorporate it, more than two to three times a week.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 20:27 IST

