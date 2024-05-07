Advertisement

Maharashtra, known for its rich history and vibrant culture, also boasts some of the most intriguing yet lesser-known temples that beckon history enthusiasts and spiritual seekers alike. Beyond the famed pilgrimage sites, these hidden gems offer a deep dive into the state’s architectural grandeur and ancient legends.

Khandoba Temple, Jejuri

Located in the small town of Jejuri, near Pune, the Khandoba Temple is dedicated to Lord Khandoba, a form of Lord Shiva. Known as the ‘God of Courage’, the temple sits atop a hill and is famous for its golden turmeric celebrations, which paint the town yellow during festivals. The temple's architecture features intricately carved stone pillars and deep malas, which attract not only devotees but also architecture aficionados.

Aundha Nagnath Temple, Hingoli

Considered one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, Aundha Nagnath Temple in Hingoli is steeped in mythological significance but remains relatively off the beaten path. The temple architecture is a stunning example of the Hemadpanthi style, characterized by beautifully carved sculptures and ornate decorations that narrate tales from the Puranas.

Amruteshwar Temple, Ratangad

Built in the 8th century under the rule of the Rashtrakuta Dynasty, Amruteshwar Temple in Ratangad is a marvel of ancient Indian engineering. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the temple showcases exquisite rock carvings and is set against the backdrop of the Western Ghats, making it not just a spiritual retreat but also a hiker’s paradise.

Kopeshwar Temple, Kolhapur

On the border between Maharashtra and Karnataka lies the Kopeshwar Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva. Unlike typical temples, Kopeshwar features a unique architectural style with an open sky sanctum, which allows natural light to illuminate the inner sanctum. The temple walls are adorned with detailed carvings depicting various chapters of the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

These temples, with their lesser-known stories and serene locations, offer a unique glimpse into Maharashtra’s spiritual and architectural heritage. They serve not only as places of worship but also as monuments preserving the rich tales of the past, waiting to be discovered by those who venture off the traditional tourist trails.