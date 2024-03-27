×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

Balenciaga Bracelet Resembling A Roll Of Tape Leaves Internet Baffled

Balenciaga makes headlines with its tape-look-alike bracelet costing over ₹3,00,000.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Balenciaga
Balenciaga | Image:@justepics/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

French fashion label Balenciaga has once again captured the spotlight with its latest offering: a bracelet that mirrors the appearance of a simple roll of clear packing tape, adorned with the brand's distinctive logo with adhesive. This unique piece made its debut at Paris Fashion Week's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, sparking a mix of admiration and astonishment.

The buzz surrounding this unconventional accessory began to swell after media outlet Highsnobiety shared a glimpse of the tape-inspired bracelet on social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram. The novelty of transforming an ordinary item into a luxury fashion accessory has left the online community bewildered, prompting a barrage of reactions.

How did netizens react to Balenciaga's latest bracelet?

Internet users have been quick to voice their opinions, with many highlighting the absurdity of repurposing everyday items as high-end fashion accessories, accompanied by exorbitant price tags. Speculations about the bracelet's potential retail price have been a particular point of contention, with estimates suggesting it could reach upwards of $4,400, approximately ₹3,66,64. However, Balenciaga has not yet confirmed the official price or availability on its website.

 

Image credit: @justepics/X


A social media user ended up saying, " I swear the fashion companies just set out to see who the idiots are. A bracelet that looks like tape. Balenciaga is wylin. Tf? This is worth $4000? Geez!"

 

 

Another user admitted that they thought the bracelet was a joke until they “saw the Balenciaga writing,” while the third person said, “I swear this whole brand is just a big inside joke." The mixed reactions continued with one mentioning, “Balenciaga just been dropping the junk drawer every year,” while another joked, “I just bought one…. but it's from a small indie brand called Scotch.”

Outrageous pricing

This is not the first time Balenciaga has made headlines for its audacious designs and pricing strategy. The brand previously marketed a leather pouch resembling a trash bag for $1,790 and a handbag inspired by Kim Kardashian, wrapped in yellow and black tape, for $3,100. Additionally, a towel skirt priced at over $900, resembling a simple grey terry cotton towel to be worn as a skirt, stirred discussions across the fashion community last year.
 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Igor Stimac during the AFC Asian Cup 2024

Stimac OUT demands grow

a minute ago
UNESCO

Garba UNESCO List

2 minutes ago
India vs Afghanistan

India lost to AFG

4 minutes ago
SS

Former IPS Officer Sanjiv

5 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

''King'' beats Kings

8 minutes ago
Bharat Narah Hibernating Post Resignation From Party, Likely to Join BJP Along With Wife

Bharat Narah to Join BJP?

8 minutes ago
Infosys

Infosys' AI solution

13 minutes ago
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd partner to optimize EV charging infrastructure

Tata Passenger electric

17 minutes ago
Indian-American Davuluri Microsoft's Windows, Surface head

Pavan Davuluri

18 minutes ago
Ukraine's President Replaces a Top Security Official With The Head of Ukraine's Foreign Spy Agency

President

19 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

20 minutes ago
Mastercard

Visa, Mastercard deal

23 minutes ago
Dalal Street

BSE announces T+0 shares

23 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen praises Bengaluru Airport's Infrastructure

Kevin Pietersen Bengaluru

24 minutes ago
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray

Double Jolt to INDI

29 minutes ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

Govt's borrowing plan

31 minutes ago
Congress Kangana Ranaut

Kangana vs Who?

35 minutes ago
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

EC Begins Probe

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra: VBA Exits MVA alliance; Releases List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Game Changer Song Out: Ram-Kiara Show Off Their Dance Moves In Jaragandi

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  3. Noida to Get New E-Way Along Yamuna Pushta Road, Check Details

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Health Risks Likely To Occur Based On Your Zodiac Sign

    Lifestyle13 hours ago

  5. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo