Advertisement

French fashion label Balenciaga has once again captured the spotlight with its latest offering: a bracelet that mirrors the appearance of a simple roll of clear packing tape, adorned with the brand's distinctive logo with adhesive. This unique piece made its debut at Paris Fashion Week's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, sparking a mix of admiration and astonishment.



The buzz surrounding this unconventional accessory began to swell after media outlet Highsnobiety shared a glimpse of the tape-inspired bracelet on social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram. The novelty of transforming an ordinary item into a luxury fashion accessory has left the online community bewildered, prompting a barrage of reactions.

How did netizens react to Balenciaga's latest bracelet?

Internet users have been quick to voice their opinions, with many highlighting the absurdity of repurposing everyday items as high-end fashion accessories, accompanied by exorbitant price tags. Speculations about the bracelet's potential retail price have been a particular point of contention, with estimates suggesting it could reach upwards of $4,400, approximately ₹3,66,64. However, Balenciaga has not yet confirmed the official price or availability on its website.

Image credit: @justepics/X



A social media user ended up saying, " I swear the fashion companies just set out to see who the idiots are. A bracelet that looks like tape. Balenciaga is wylin. Tf? This is worth $4000? Geez!"

I swear the fashion companies just set out to see who the idiots are. A bracelet that looks like tape. Balenciaga is wylin. Tf? This is worth $4000? Geez! pic.twitter.com/NogDyot0Pw — Gudo the Guluva🦍 (@Uncle_Gudo) March 23, 2024

Another user admitted that they thought the bracelet was a joke until they “saw the Balenciaga writing,” while the third person said, “I swear this whole brand is just a big inside joke." The mixed reactions continued with one mentioning, “Balenciaga just been dropping the junk drawer every year,” while another joked, “I just bought one…. but it's from a small indie brand called Scotch.”

Outrageous pricing

This is not the first time Balenciaga has made headlines for its audacious designs and pricing strategy. The brand previously marketed a leather pouch resembling a trash bag for $1,790 and a handbag inspired by Kim Kardashian, wrapped in yellow and black tape, for $3,100. Additionally, a towel skirt priced at over $900, resembling a simple grey terry cotton towel to be worn as a skirt, stirred discussions across the fashion community last year.

