Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 08:58 IST

Miss World Returns To India - Date, Venue, Performers Of The 71st Edition Of The Beauty Pageant

120 contestants from around the world have arrived in India ahead of the Miss World 2024 beauty pageant.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Miss World 2024
Miss World 2024 | Image:missworld.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India is currently hosting Miss World 2024 in Delhi and Mumbai after 28 years. The last time it hosted was in 1996. Beginning on February 18, with the grand finale scheduled on March 9, the 71st Miss World pageant will feature 120 contestants from 120 countries and territories, including India and will feature various competitions and charitable initiatives. Many contestants have already reached India and the official social media handle of Miss World has been posting exclusive glimpses from Delhi, where they are put up.

The 21-day fashion and beauty event will feature a variety of events that will empower young women as change agents and future leaders. The major focus will be on the theme of ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ and the contestants are encouraged to share their charity initiatives with the world. India's representative at Miss World 2024 is Sini Shetty. Day 1 of the pageant will begin today with lots of activities like a visit to Raj Ghat, Mahatma Gandhi Ji’s Memorial and lots more.

Date and venue of the event

The big finale, which will take place on March 9 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, is set to be an incredible event that will be broadcast on television and streamed globally. The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) will host ‘The Opening Ceremony’ and ‘India Welcomes the World Gala’ at the majestic Hotel The Ashok in New Delhi on February 20th.  Each competitor will have a special media channel on the Miss World.com website where they may showcase their skills and compete for a spot among the top 20.

Advertisement

Who will perform at the event?

A wonderful lineup of Miss Worlds, including the current Miss World Karolina Bielawska and previous Miss World winners Toni Ann Singh, Vanessa Ponce De Leon, and Manushi Chillar will attend the event. Singer Shaan has been announced as a performer for the grand finale.

Miss World 2023 1st runner-up and Beauty With a Purpose winner Shree Saini will be sharing exclusive videos, photos, and curiosities with the audience as the backstage reporter.

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 08:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

14 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

16 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

17 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

17 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

17 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

17 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

17 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in UP

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. 'Longest 48 hrs of our lives': Ashwin's wife shares shares FULL ORDEAL

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Mahadev Actress Sonarika Bhadoria Ties The Knot With Vikas Parashar

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  4. Man Rapes Navi Mumbai Woman for Over Two Years, Booked

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. LeBron James still committed to Paris Olympics

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo