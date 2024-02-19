Advertisement

India is currently hosting Miss World 2024 in Delhi and Mumbai after 28 years. The last time it hosted was in 1996. Beginning on February 18, with the grand finale scheduled on March 9, the 71st Miss World pageant will feature 120 contestants from 120 countries and territories, including India and will feature various competitions and charitable initiatives. Many contestants have already reached India and the official social media handle of Miss World has been posting exclusive glimpses from Delhi, where they are put up.

The 21-day fashion and beauty event will feature a variety of events that will empower young women as change agents and future leaders. The major focus will be on the theme of ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ and the contestants are encouraged to share their charity initiatives with the world. India's representative at Miss World 2024 is Sini Shetty. Day 1 of the pageant will begin today with lots of activities like a visit to Raj Ghat, Mahatma Gandhi Ji’s Memorial and lots more.

Date and venue of the event

The big finale, which will take place on March 9 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, is set to be an incredible event that will be broadcast on television and streamed globally. The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) will host ‘The Opening Ceremony’ and ‘India Welcomes the World Gala’ at the majestic Hotel The Ashok in New Delhi on February 20th. Each competitor will have a special media channel on the Miss World.com website where they may showcase their skills and compete for a spot among the top 20.

Who will perform at the event?

A wonderful lineup of Miss Worlds, including the current Miss World Karolina Bielawska and previous Miss World winners Toni Ann Singh, Vanessa Ponce De Leon, and Manushi Chillar will attend the event. Singer Shaan has been announced as a performer for the grand finale.

Miss World 2023 1st runner-up and Beauty With a Purpose winner Shree Saini will be sharing exclusive videos, photos, and curiosities with the audience as the backstage reporter.