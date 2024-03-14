×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

Street Fashion Trends That Are A Must-try

With the seasonal change allowing room for more breathable experimentation with your looks, have your pick from these fashion pieces.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Street Fashion
Street Fashion | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
With the present season allowing room for summer fashion trends to take over, street looks are ruling after people have begun embracing bold statement pieces, to minimalist aesthetics. Here's a look at the some of thr fashion trends that are defining the overall vibe of the streets.

Vintage revival 

Retro is making a grand comeback with fashionistas delving into thrift stores and vintage collections to resurrect the iconic styles of the past. From the psychedelic prints of the '70s to the neon hues and oversized silhouettes of the '80s, vintage revival is about celebrating history in a modern context. Pairing these finds with contemporary pieces allows for a unique fusion of eras that is both nostalgic and forward-thinking.

Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

Eco-chic

Sustainability is no longer just a buzzword but a lifestyle choice that's now even being addressed in iconic street fashion looks. Eco-chic is all about making sustainable garments, the stars of your wardrobe. The nature-driven fashion enthusiasts are flaunting outfits that don't just look good but utilise environment-friendly materials like organic cotton, and recycled polyester. 

Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

Gender fluid pieces

2024 is carrying-forward the shift towards gender-neutral fashion, with more fashionista's opting for outfits that transcend traditional gender norms. This trend is not just about androgyny but a way to celebrate a spectrum of identities through clothing that expresses personal style over gender-specific looks.

Conversation starters

Accessories are known to enhance every street look in a way that it becomes the defining piece of your entire outfit. These days bold, oversized pieces are becoming essential complements to any clothing choice. Think chunky sneakers, large geometric earrings, and exaggerated belt buckles that serve as conversation starters. These statement pieces are the perfect way to add a personal touch to a simple ensemble, making every street a runway.

Hi-tech wearables

As technology continues to weave its way into every individual's life, fashion is no exception. In 2024, tech-inspired wearables are not just functional but trending as seen with smartwatches, fitness trackers, and even LED-embedded garments illuminating street style with a futuristic glow.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

