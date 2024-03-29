×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 29th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Up Your Fashion Game With These Styling Tips For Tie And Dye Prints

If you love tie-dye prints but are not sure about how to style them, here are some tips to help you rock tie-dye prints with confidence.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Tie-dye printed shirts
Tie-dye printed shirts | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
It's summer and like every year, tie-dye prints have made a bold comeback, adding a comfortable and playful touch to fashion trends. From retro vibes to fun contemporary twists, tie and dye prints add a certain flair to your wardrobe. You can be dressed down or ready to go out, tye-dye is for everyone and every occasion. If you love tie-dye prints but are not sure about how to style them, here are some tips to help you rock tie-dye prints with confidence.

Keep it simple

When styling tie-dye prints, simplicity is key. Let the bold patterns take centre stage by pairing them with neutral basics. Choose solid-coloured pieces in black, white, or denim to create a balanced and cohesive look that allows the tie-dye print to stand out.

Tie-dye print | Image: Unsplash

Mix and match

Don't be afraid to mix and match different tie-dye prints for a fun and eclectic ensemble. Experiment with combining varying colours, patterns, and sizes to create eye-catching outfits. Pair a tie-dye top with printed bottoms or layer different tie-dye pieces for a playful and dynamic look.

Let the print make a statement

Make a statement with bold tie-dye pieces that demand attention. Choose an eccentric tie-dye dress, jumpsuit, or jacket as the focal point of your outfit and keep the rest of your look understated. This allows the tie-dye print to shine without overwhelming your overall style.

Layer with basics

Layering is key to mastering the art of styling tie-dye prints, especially during transitional seasons. Layer a tie-dye t-shirt under a denim jacket or shrug for a casual and laid-back vibe. Alternatively, layer a tie-dye hoodie over a basic tee for a cosy and on-trend look.

Tie-dye print | Image: Pixabay

Accessorise properly

Accessorising can elevate your tie-dye outfit and add a personal touch to your style. Minimalist accessories like dainty jewellery, neutral handbags, or classic sunglasses complement the vibrant hues of tie-dye prints. For a beautiful Desi look, carry a tie-dye dupatta over a simple white kurta.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 14:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

