Three Types Of Ayurvedic Face Masks That You Should Be Aware Of

When it comes to treating, repairing or soothing skin, it is best advised that you turn towards nature and its various elements. Synthetic and chemical products are more likely to irritate your skin compared to Ayurvedic products. Ayurveda is an ancient science used for healing and enhancing skin. If you are looking to take care of your skin, here are several ways. Let’s look into them.

Turmeric and Besan mask

Turmeric is a natural antiseptic and has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. It also helps in achieving healthy and flawless skin. Whereas Besan is an exfoliant which helps in removing dead skin cells and helps in maintaining the pH balance of your skin too. Here’s how to use it:

What you need:

1 tablespoon besan (gram flour)

½ tablespoon turmeric

1 tablespoon rose water

What You Have To Do:

Mix all the ingredients and make a thick paste. Apply it to your face and neck. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse with water.

Marigold face mask

Marigold is primarily used for its healing effects. This means that it will help battle blemishes and acne scars. The high levels of polyphenols, marigold extracts can prevent photoaging and degradation of the fibroblast cells, therefore maintaining healthy skin. Here’s how to use it:

What you need:

2 marigold flowers (crushed)

½ tablespoon yogurt

How to use:

Crush the marigold petals and add curd to make a paste. Apply the paste to your face and neck and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse with water.

Sandalwood face mask

Mixing sandalwood may have been one of the most commonly used face masks. But do not underestimate the power that lies in it. It may help in inhibiting pigmentation related to aging and UV exposure. It can also help fight (S.aureus) the bacteria that causes acne and pimples. Here’s how to use it:

What you need :

2-3 drops of sandalwood oil

1 teaspoon of carrier oil (jojoba or sweet almond oil)

1 teaspoon of honey

What You Have To Do:

Mix two to three drops of sandalwood oil with a teaspoon of the carrier oil. Blend well and apply the face pack. Allow it to sit for 15-20 minutes and then wash it off.