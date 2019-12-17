4 Sandalwood Benefits For Your Skin That You Must Be Aware Of

Skin problems like acne, breakouts, scars and dark circles are very common these days. These issues arise due to various reasons like an unhealthy diet, improper sleep and drinking less amount of water. However, these may not be enough and you may have to rely on various external factors like taking proper skincare. While there are many skin care products available in the market, it is always preferred to rely on natural beauty ingredients. Sandalwood is one such natural beauty ingredient that can help you towards achieving healthy skin. Here are some sandalwood benefits for skincare:

Helps in removing tan

It is quite natural for you to save your skin from getting damaged from the harmful skin rays. The natural oils present in sandalwood will help you to eradicate the skin tan. One of the sandalwood benefits is that it helps to soothe your skin, thus has a cooling effect on your skin.

Anti-inflammatory properties

This is yet another one of the sandalwood benefits for skin. It has anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the burning sensation caused due to acne. It is also known to treat skin wounds and inflammation caused due to insect bites. You should incorporate sandalwood as a part fo your skincare routine.

Used as an antiseptic

Apart from anti-inflammatory properties, sandalwood is also known to have antiseptic properties. It is known to help treat pimples and acne from developing. Exposure of your skin to the dust and pollution can cause bacterial infection to the already existing pimples. Sandalwood helps to fight infections.

Acts as an astringent

Sandalwood is known to act as a good coagulant of proteins. This will help your skin from further breaking out, which may lead to acne. It is known to tighten the pores. This is one of the best sandalwood benefits and people use this as a primary ingredient in many face packs.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.