40s Have Never Looked Better: Priyanka Chopra To Katrina Kaif, These Millennial Actresses Are Imagining The Fourth Decade Of Life And How

40s Have Never Looked Better: Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif, These Millennial Actresses Are Re-Imagining The Fourth Decade of Life And How | Image: X

In the digital era, the 30s have become the new 20s, and the 40s are the new 30s. And it seems like Bollywood divas are swearing by this belief. Whether it's Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, or Dia Mirza, these millennial actresses are redefining fashion for women in their 40s. Many might think that turning 40 means wearing dull hues curled with boring outfits, but today’s celebrities, who are in their 40s, are giving a whole other vibe. From experimenting with colours to standout dresses, they are all out in the wardrobe game. And why not? After all, age is just a number, and looking fabulous never goes out of style.

Priyanka Chopra

Topping the glam squad list is Desi girl Priyanka Chopra. The Citadel actress always nails haute couture with her personal touch. Today, as she celebrates her 43rd birthday, it’s clear she’s ageing backwards. Her fashion choices go beyond outfits, they reflect bold statements and her unique style. Whether it’s a fringe-cut sequinned dress or a bodycon outfit, she slays them all with ease.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza was born on December 9, 1981, in Hyderabad to a German and Bengali family. She has been the timeless beauty ever since her iconic movie Rehna Hai Tere Dil, and why not? She made the Indian outfits romantic and elegantly sexy at the same time. Her fashion experiments always play with colours and patterns, and this soft-hearted woman never lets her shine fade.

Katrina Kaif

Very few people in Bollywood can set fashion trends, and Katrina Kaif does it every single time she comes in front of the camera. The Merry Christmas actress turned 42 just two days ago, but honestly, who would know? Her casual wardrobe often includes flowy silhouettes in soft pastel shades, botanical prints, and romantic cuts, perfectly reflecting her youthful, elegant style. Even Gen Z takes note from her gram.

Nimrat Kaur

If you don’t know much about Nimrat, you would never guess that she is in her 40s. Nimrat Kaur is known for her both maximalist and minimalist styles. She often wears oversized coats with statement jewellery, bonanza prints and dresses you want to steal from her.