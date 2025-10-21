Bollywood divas truly put their best fashion foot forward for Diwali 2025. While all of them looked absolutely stunning dressed in festive pieces, in a sea of glimmering lehengas and shimmering sarees, there are a few who stood out for flipping the script on what is considered festive wear.

From fresh soothing pastel hues to silhouettes that prioritize comfort and effortlessly pair clashing prints with boho jewellery, here are 5 Diwali 2025 looks of Bollywood divas that stood out for redefining festive fashion.

Kurtis with Lungi

Alia Bhatt recently shared her Diwali 2025 pictures, and it is a fresh breath of air. Instead of the usual lehengas, sarees, and anarkalis, Alia opted for a stunning sheer short kuti paired with a draped lungi by the ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She also ditched the heavy jewel tones synonymous with festival attire and went for soothing pastel hues of pink and green.

Pastel Kurti and Ghagra

Kareena Kapoor has always believed in setting trends over following them. For Diwali this year, the diva was seen in a powder blue kurti-ghagra set by the indie brand Tokree Shop Jaipur. The fresh colour, again, is a departure from usual golds and red, and the simplicity of the outfit, along with her makeup, is probably one of the most unique Diwali looks of this year.

Cropped Jacket on Saree

Alia Bhatt is truly on a roll this year with two back-to-back looks winning hearts. For one of the Diwali parties, Alia opted for a gold Ritu Kumar archival piece, but what truly made it stand out was the cropped jacket that she paired with it. For the bold fashionistas who are looking for a dramatic statement with a saree, this is the one to go with.

Maximalist Boho Chic Ensemble

The OG fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, showed why she still deserves the title. For Diwali this year, Sonam went for a kurta and skirt set from Aseem Kapoor’s collection, and it is a masterclass in nailing maximalist boho chic fashion. From clashing prints to tons of bracelets, kadas, rings, and more, Sonam proved that more is more, and it's pretty awesome.

Kaftan