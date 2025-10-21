Dhoom 2 And Ocean's 9 Memes Flood Internet After Louvre Museum Jewellery Heist

The minutes-long robbery inside the world’s most visited museum, the Louvre in Paris, on Sunday has made headlines globally. The museum has been closed until Monday while the investigation is underway. According to reports, the thieves fled the premises with France's priceless crown jewels.

While the 7-minute heist is being dubbed as a ‘national disaster’ for France, the internet has found the perfect opportunity to crack jokes referencing iconic heist movies like Ocean's 9 and the Bollywood hit Dhoom 2. X (formerly Twitter) users took to the social media platform to make memes about the movies, connecting them with the Louvre museum heist.

Sharing videos of the museum, social media users quipped that the Dhoom 2 theme music would be playing in the background. Some even shared that the manner of the robbery is too similar to the plot of Dhoom 2, released in 2006. To top it all, netizens also shared a photo of Hrithik Roshan from the iconic scene in the YRF movie, stating that the character must be the thief. Some social media users also stated that they would be watching Dhoom 2 again after coming to know about the heist.

For the unversed, the iconic scene in Dhoom 2 features Hrithik Roshan's character disguising himself to carry out a heist in the Louvre Museum in Paris. In an attempt to carry out a robbery in a heavily guarded location, the character posed as a human statue to carry out a high-risk robbery strategically.

