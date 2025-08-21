Janhvi Kapoor’s Vintage Floral Dress Is Giving Us Summer Goals And Major Budget Woes

Janhvi Kapoor has recently been turning heads for serving one winning look after another for the on-going promotion of her upcoming film Param Sundari. Janhvi, who plays a Malayali girl in the film, has been seen in a lot of stunning ethnic looks for the promotional events and while she looked absolutely gorgeous in all of them, she recently wore a colorful midi dress which served a good break from all the sarees and jewels.

The floral printed dress is by none other than the legendary designer John Galliano who created the piece for the luxury fashion house Dior back in 2006. Made from layered chiffon and crepe, the dress stands out due to the vibrant patterns and the dainty bow details in the front. However, the vintage piece is not only pretty, but also costs a pretty penny.

The piece is sold out at a luxury vintage reseller website and even the pre-loved version of the dress (which Janhvi is most certainly not wearing) is about $3019 or Rs. 2,63,424. The actress chose a pair of white Aquazurra heels to go with her easy-breezy yet pricey dress which retails in India for about Rs. 80,500 making this whole ensemble worth about Rs.3,43,924.