Union Budget 2025: A Look At FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget Moments From 2019 to 2025 | Image: PTI

Union Budget 2025: For the past seven years, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has piqued curiosity with her sartorial choices on Budget Day. Her saree selection has consistently drawn attention, alongside the key points she presents to the cabinet.

Let's explore her captivating saree choices from 2019 to 2025, which have turned heads for their meaningful representation of messages and themes, paying tribute to certain people, arts and crafts, etc.

Madhubani Saree 2025

(FM Nirmala Sitharaman dons handwoven Madhubani saree for Budget 2025. Image: PIB)

For the 8th consecutive year, to present the Budget 2025, the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman arrives in a handwoven Madhubani saree gifted to her by Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi. The saree of the day features classic Madhubani designs like fish and nature-inspired art, elegantly adorned with golden borders.

The FY 2025-26 was presented on February 1, 2025, i.e. today, by FM Sitharaman.