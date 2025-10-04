Updated 4 October 2025 at 14:50 IST
After 3 Year Hiatus, Kangana Ranaut Turns Showstopper, Brings Royalty To Ramp For Rahul Luthra | Watch
Kangana Ranaut walked the ramp as she was the showstopper for designer Raabta by Rahul's latest bridal jewellery collection, 'Saltanat', and the audience couldn't get enough of her royal look.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
A true goddess moment was created last night when Kangana Ranaut walked the ramp in Raabta by Rahul jewellery and an ivory saree. Known for owning every room she enters, Tanu Weds Manu actress did the same on Friday, marking her wowsome return to the fashion carpet after a long break.
Kangana Ranaut creates a ‘queen’ moment as she walks the ramp
The actor-turned-MP dazzled as the showstopper for Raabta by Rahul’s latest bridal jewellery collection, Saltanat, leaving the watchers in awe with her regal presence. Kangana wore an ivory drape richly embroidered and paired it with striking emerald and gold jewellery.
The Queen star walked the ramp in the elegant ensemble, completing her look with traditional accessories and a flower-adorned bun, which gave her an aura of timeless royalty.
The designer’s official Instagram shared a video of her appearance, calling her their “muse.” The clip highlighted how every detail came together flawlessly to create the iconic look.
As soon as Kangana Ranaut’s video surfaced online, social media overflowed with comments. A fan called her “The OG ramp queen!” while another commented, “She is phenomenal and stunning.” Others praised her grace and confidence, with one remarking, “Once a queen, always a queen.” Many also cherished the nostalgia of watching her rule the ramp once again.
Kangana Ranaut’s ramp legacy
This isn’t the first time Kangana Ranaut has ruled the runway. In 2022, she walked as the showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week for Khadi India, wearing a white Khadi jamdani saree paired with a matching overcoat. That same year, she turned showstopper for Varun Chakkilam in a richly embroidered lehenga. Each time, she combined elegance with boldness, making her a favourite among designers. Her role in the 2008 film Fashion crowned her as a ‘true ramp queen’ for the first time.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 4 October 2025 at 13:49 IST