After 3 Year Hiatus, Kangana Ranaut Turns Showstopper, Brings Royalty To Ramp For Rahul Luthra | Watch

A true goddess moment was created last night when Kangana Ranaut walked the ramp in Raabta by Rahul jewellery and an ivory saree. Known for owning every room she enters, Tanu Weds Manu actress did the same on Friday, marking her wowsome return to the fashion carpet after a long break.

Kangana Ranaut creates a ‘queen’ moment as she walks the ramp

The actor-turned-MP dazzled as the showstopper for Raabta by Rahul’s latest bridal jewellery collection, Saltanat, leaving the watchers in awe with her regal presence. Kangana wore an ivory drape richly embroidered and paired it with striking emerald and gold jewellery.

File photo from ANI

The Queen star walked the ramp in the elegant ensemble, completing her look with traditional accessories and a flower-adorned bun, which gave her an aura of timeless royalty.

The designer’s official Instagram shared a video of her appearance, calling her their “muse.” The clip highlighted how every detail came together flawlessly to create the iconic look.

As soon as Kangana Ranaut’s video surfaced online, social media overflowed with comments. A fan called her “The OG ramp queen!” while another commented, “She is phenomenal and stunning.” Others praised her grace and confidence, with one remarking, “Once a queen, always a queen.” Many also cherished the nostalgia of watching her rule the ramp once again.

Kangana Ranaut’s ramp legacy