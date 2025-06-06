Akhil Akkiineni's Wife Zainab Ravdjee Turns Into South Indian Bride Sans Surya Chandra Vanka, Adds Twist To Her Wedding Look

Akhil Akkineni tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee, in the wee hours of June 6 in Hyderabad. The event was attended by close family members, including his brother Naga Chaitanya and sister-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala. The traditional wedding saw the couple glowing in elegant yet glamorous ivory outfits. Let’s take a closer look at Zainab’s attire, which featured a touch of luxury in its design.

Zainab Ravdjee’s wedding outfit decode

Many paparazzi shared glimpses of Zainab Ravdjee's look as the official wedding photos are yet to be released. For her special day, Zainab chose an ivory saree with gold detailing, which appears to be a Kanjivaram, though the designer remains undisclosed. She complemented her attire with exquisite diamond jewellery, steering away from traditional gold temple jewellery.

Her accessories included a diamond necklace, a layered diamond haram, jhumkas, a nose ring, a matha patti, diamond bangles, and a Lakshmi diamond vaddanam, all featuring striking red rubies. Instead of the conventional Poola Jada, she opted for sleek hair adorned with gajra. Her minimal makeup highlighted a modern take on timeless heritage elegance.

Who is Akhil Akkineni’s Zainab Ravdjee?

Zainab Ravdjee, a renowned artist, has lived across India, Dubai, and London, blending her passion for creativity with diverse cultures. According to reports, she holds exhibitions showcasing her paintings. Originally from Hyderabad and now residing in Mumbai, she launched her first Indian show, Reflections, in her hometown in 2012.

Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding outfit

When Sobhita Dhulipala, Zainab Ravdjee’s sister-in-law, got married to Naga Chaitanya in December 2024, she complemented her traditional gold saree with an ornate bajuband featuring vibrant stones, intricate enamel work, and a mix of gemstones on her special day.