Alia Bhatt Brings Old Hollywood Glamour To Cannes 2025 By Donning Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Headscarf Look | Image: X

After turning heads in a Maison Schiaparelli gown and Gucci saree, Alia Bhatt surprises her fans again with a yellow outfit at Cannes 2025, channelling a pure Marilyn Monroe vibe.

The RRR actor donned a lemon yellow Gucci co-ord set, which included a sleek pencil skirt, a matching cropped bustier, and a tailored cropped jacket. Embracing the elegance of iconic ’60s movie stars, she accessorised with dramatic black cat-eye sunglasses and a mini handbag with gold accents for a polished touch.

The scarf was perfectly styled to complement her vintage-inspired look.

Her glamorous appearance reflected a retro vibe, featuring curled hair and a touch of classic red lipstick.

A vintage headscarf is a timeless hair accessory that can beautifully complete an outfit. Simply tying a scarf around your head can transform your entire look. Raha’s mum's style evoked memories of iconic figures like Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, and Marilyn Monroe.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt made history by walking the red carpet in Gucci's first-ever saree-inspired outfit.

Alia Bhatt wore a saree for her second appearance, designed by Gucci, marking the Italian brand's first-ever saree creation. As Gucci's brand ambassador, she showcased a beige saree adorned with sequins and embellished with Swarovski crystals.