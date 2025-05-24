Alia Bhatt Silently Addresses Rumours Of Her Second Pregnancy With Ranbir Kapoor After Cannes Photos Go Viral, Shares 'Details'

Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress walked the red carpet at the coveted event in a white Schiaparelli gown. On the same evening, the Jigra actress attended another event on the sidelines of the film festival and donned a skin-tight bejewelled gown. Social media users took to the comment section of her post to share that the actress, who is married to Ranbir Kapoor, appears to be pregnant in her second outfit, designed by Armani Prive. However, without saying much, Alia has seemingly shunned the naysayers.

Did Alia Bhatt just shut up social media users speculating pregnancy?

On May 24, after rumours of her pregnancy ran wild on social media, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to share close up shots from her second Cannes look. In one particular photo, the actress shared neck-down glimpse of herself which particularly highlighted her torso. The photo highlighted the embellishments on her outfit and she wrote in the caption, “details”. While she did not address anything directly, the post seems to be a hint from the actress to shut down all rumours about her.



A screengrab of Alia Bhatt's story | Image: Instagram

Alia followed up the photo with another post in which she was snapped exiting the room. Sharing the candid click, she wrote, “on our way out”. Alia Bhatt's posts have now gone viral as a solid reply against those spreading basless rumours about her second pregnancy.

Social media users speculating Alia Bhatt's pregnancy | Image: Instagram

When Alia Bhatt hinted at wanting another child

Alia recently appeared on a podcast with Jay Shetty where she recalled finalising names for her baby when she was due with Raha. She recalled loving a boy's name and insisted that she would not disclose it yet, as she might need it in the future. Alia shared, “So, there were multiple boy names and multiple girl names and, um, we really liked one boy name. “We said, ‘Okay, this is a lovely boy name.’ I’m not going to reveal that now." Her comment hinted at the couple planning another baby.

