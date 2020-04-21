Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Detoxify Oily Skin At Home; Check Mini Skincare Guide

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, many are facing problems like oily skin as their work out routine and diet have gone for a toss. If you are feeling disappointed with your skin even after trying your best to keep it clean, you shouldn’t give up on taking care of it. In fact, use your time at home and set a skincare routine to detoxify your skin at regular intervals. Here are a few steps that one can follow amid COVID-19 lockdown to detoxify their skin at home.

Step 1: Moisturise your skin

Begin detoxifying skin at home amid COVID-19 lockdown by prepping it with oil preferably extra virgin oil or coconut oil as they are widely used moisturising agents. Take a few drops in your palm and gently pat it on your skin. Then start massaging it with soft pressure underneath your eyes. Make sure you massage it properly it will help remove dirt and impurities while flourishing blood circulation.

Step 2: Cleanse

After massaging your skin, it is now time to wash your face with a gentle cleanser. You can opt for any cleanser that is available at home but make sure that it is gentle on your skin and doesn’t rip out the natural oils from your skin and leaves it squeaky clean. Clean thoroughly to jump towards step 3.

Step 3: Face Scrub

Oily skin is caused due to dirt that is built up frequently, it can be because of the pollution of your natural skin type. However, it makes one appear dull and tired. Thus exfoliating your skin is an important step to get rid of all the impurities and dirt. Scrubbing your face helps in keeping the pores clean. Apply it gently in a circular motion on your forehead, chin, nose and scrub thoroughly.

Step 4: Face Mask

After scrubbing, the exfoliation will remove the dirt that is built upon the accumulated layer of skin. It also removes dead skin however, when it comes to detoxifying your skin, it is important to eliminate impurities from deep within. Thus applying a face mask is an essential step. For those who have oily skin treating it with Multani Mitti is one of the best face masks. However, amid COVID-19 lockdown on can apply face masks that are available at home.

