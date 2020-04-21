COVID-19 Lockdown: Things To Do At Home That Will Help You To Unwind

The COVID-19 lockdown has been extended and people have grown a bit impatient staying indoors. However, the lockdown offers us time which we would not otherwise have. There are quite a number of activities to do at home which will help you sharpen up in many aspects. The COVID-19 lockdown offers an ample amount of time and you can use to further polish your skills or try something entirely new.

COVID-19 Lockdown: Activities to do at home to unwind

Rearranging

Since most of the people are going to be at home, one of the activities to do at home is to arrange things. This may help you to get a new vibe from the place you already live in and give you a feeling of accomplishment. The same place with a new look works as a filter and just makes things better.

Doodling

Doodling is known to have a very calming and soothing effect. This can keep you occupied while you work on your artistic skills. Every day will be a challenge to create some new abstract and unique design. Doodling is an art form that follows no specific rules hence you can come up with whatever you like and later get better at the art form due to the time invested practising it.

Dancing

There are a number of YouTube videos that show you step by step tutorials for dancing. Pick your favourite one and groove to the beats. You can also try to learn the routine of your favourite Bollywood song while you are at home. Try to learn, practice and then enjoy each day with your new-found or polished up skill.

Painting

Painting is different and requires a bit of patience and therefore it will help you to maintain focus. Initially, you will have to draw a picture or pick out a picture to paint. Once you are satisfied with your picture, begin colouring it as you try to visualise it in your mind. Once completed, you can use it as a wall hanging and further decorate your home.