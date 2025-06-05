Ananya Panday To Rihanna, Everyone's Talking About The Labubu Doll - But What's The Fuss About?

What Is The Viral Labubu Doll And Why Is The Internet So Obsessed With It? | Image: X

Labubu doll, a bug-eyed, elf-like figure with jagged teeth and a quirky tuft of hair has transformed from a picture book character into a worldwide pop culture phenomenon. It features in countless TikTok videos, is adored by A-list celebrities, and even sparks scuffles in toy shops from Los Angeles to Beijing. Whether it's BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Hollywood's Rihanna, or Bollywood’s Ananya Panday, the toy can often be seen casually dangling from their bags.

How did the Labubu doll become a viral sensation?

Labubu dolls known for their crocodile-like teeth and mischievous grins, are produced by Chinese toy company Pop Mart. They have captivated a global audience of collectors, resellers, and influencers.

BLACKPINK's Lisa was the first major celebrity to showcase Labubu, igniting widespread interest among fans and other stars. Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and several influencers soon followed, transforming these dolls into a stylish trend.

According to Forbes, Labubu dolls typically cost between $20 and $30 and are sold in "blind boxes," where buyers only discover the specific variant after opening. This element of surprise, especially the rare secret versions with a 1-in-72 chance of being found, has driven a popular unboxing craze on TikTok. The hashtag #labubu has garnered over 1 million posts globally.

Recently, Chinese customs officers confiscated over 460 Labubu dolls from smugglers planning to resell them. The Labubu craze echoes earlier TikTok trends like the Stanley Cup phenomenon, which also involved fierce competition, theft, and an active black market.

How Labubu doll originate?

According to Forbes, Labubu was created by Dutch-born, Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung, drawing inspiration from Nordic mythology. The character first appeared in Lung's 2015 publication The Monsters Trilogy and was later commercialised in 2019 through a licensing agreement with Pop Mart.

Pop Mart, the Chinese retail giant now selling these dolls, describes Labubu as an “elvish creature” who is “kind-hearted and always wants to help, but often accidentally achieves the opposite.”