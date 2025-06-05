Janhvi Kapoor's Custom Jacket That Pays Tribute To Mom Sridevi's Classic Film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari Is Worth...

Janhvi Kapoor recently paid a heartfelt tribute to her legendary mother, Sridevi in a stylish gesture on social media. She donned a custom denim jacket inspired by Sridevi's iconic 1990 Telugu fantasy film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. This thoughtful fashion choice is absolutely giving a trend call as it beautifully joins nostalgia with modern style, allowing the Param Sundari actress to honour her mother's cinematic legacy while expressing a deep emotional connection to the beloved cult classic.

The Dhadak actress shared several pictures on Instagram, proudly showcasing the customised jacket. Alongside the photos, she expressed her admiration not only for the unique outfit but also for the film, which holds a special place in her heart. The customised jacket is in oversized light-shaded denim with an iconic pic of Amrish Puri and Sridevi straight out of the film, along with text engraved ‘thinkbuchi’ ‘manava’ and more.

In a heartfelt post, the Bawaal actor expressed her admiration, writing, “Obsessed with this jacket!!!! Obsessssssssed with this movie!!!! I had the pleasure of rewatching the rereleased print a couple days back and was reminded of the magic created by the whole team. Mumma is like an angel fairy princess and so funny and so cute. Chiranjeevi Konidela sir and his inimitable humour, bravado and swagger and both of them together Raghavendra sir's vision Amrish Puri sir the music, sets, costumes, story!!! All the actors!!!!! The revival of this new print couldn’t have been executed by more able hands and is a gift to cinema lovers today, it felt like a visual spectacle that would give our contemporary films a run for their money” (sic).