Ananya Panday x Pedro Pascal Meetup At Paris Fashion Week Has A FRIENDS Connection, Know More

After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday also reached Paris to attend Chanel’s Spring Summer 2026 Women’s Ready-to-Wear show. Call Me Bae actress arrived as the brand ambassador of the French luxury label, dressed in a chic yet casual outfit. What stood out the most was her fangirl moment with Hollywood star Pedro Pascal.

What Ananya Panday wore at Paris Fashion Week?

Ananya Panday showcased her love for crochet fashion by wearing a stylish yet graceful blouse and mini skirt set at the Chanel Spring Summer 2026 Women’s Ready-to-Wear show. Her dark blue crochet top came with a V-neckline, half sleeves, scalloped white crochet borders, a relaxed fit, and delicate see-through eyelet details.

The matching black crochet skirt had a high-waist design, an easy silhouette, and a scalloped hem. Keeping her look minimal, Ananya skipped jewellery and completed her outfit with black slingback pumps and a classic gold chain Chanel bag.

Her look turned heads, but what truly went viral was Ananya Panday’s fangirl moment. During the meetup, she smiled brightly while posing for a picture with Pedro Pascal. The Materialists actor also struck poses for photos, flashing his cheerful smile.

The Materialist star wore a dark blue T-shirt with black trousers, paired with a handbag that looked similar to the one Joey once carried in FRIENDS. The comments section was flooded with people admiring how adorable Pedro Pascal looked.