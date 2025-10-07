Janhvi Kapoor's Miu Miu Outfit At Paris Fashion Week Is An Ode To Britney Spears' Hit Me Baby One More Time | Photos

Janhvi Kapoor's Miu Miu Outfit At Paris Fashion Week Is An Ode To Britney Spears' Hit Me Baby One More Time | Image: X

Janhvi Kapoor has been seen wearing dresses quite often lately, so her first appearance at Paris Fashion Week in a Miu Miu miniskirt felt like a refreshing change.

Param Sundari actress turned heads as she joined an A-list front row featuring Kylie Jenner, Emma Watson, Emma Corrin, and Laura Harrier on October 6. But what truly caught attention was her tribute to early 2000s pop icon Britney Spears. She even stepped out wearing a rare archival piece from John Galliano’s Spring/Summer 1986 ‘Fallen Angels’ collection.

Janhvi Kapoor’s head-to-toe Miu Miu is a ‘homage’ to Britney Spears

In an interview with Vogue British, the Devara actress says, “It’s my homage to Britney Spears,” describing her outfit, which features a pleated mini kilt paired with a polo shirt and a soft brown leather jacket.

Although every bit of her outfit is giving the modern Miu Miu girl, from her bag charms to her pointy kitten heels, it’s hard to miss Spears-isms, especially with those Baby One More Time” knee socks.

For those who don’t know the reference, styled by Rhea Kapoor, the actress is giving a flirty schoolgirl edge that instantly evoked Britney’s iconic "…Baby One More Time" era.

According to the publication, she exclaimed, “Of course I’m a big Britney fan!” when asked about her inspiration. “I’ve never met anyone who isn’t… and if I did I would treat them with suspicion.”

Kapoor also expressed her love for Miu Miu. “It’s so young and fresh,” she said. “It always has this classic energy, but it’s still so youthful.”

Janhvi Kapoor wore a rare 1986 John Galliano classic dress in Paris

Not just this look, Janhvi Kapoor also stepped out wearing an archival gem from John Galliano’s Spring/Summer 1986 ‘Fallen Angels’ collection. The rare scissor-pleat dress she chose is more than couture; it represents a piece of fashion history that connects Galliano’s early brilliance with modern minimalism.

Galliano’s 1986 collection marked a major shift in his career. It poetically rejected royal extravagance and embraced Greco-Roman simplicity, redefining elegance through clean cuts, flowing fabrics, and high waistlines that celebrated movement over excess. Janhvi’s vintage choice – a ribbed, pinstriped scissor-pleat dress – perfectly reflects that essence. Its plunging neckline and sculpted shape blend architecture with sensuality, honouring Galliano’s early love for structure and rebellion.