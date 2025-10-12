Republic World
Updated 12 October 2025 at 15:36 IST

Ananya Panday’s Patola x Bandhani Look Is A Nod To The Cultural Heritage Of Gujarat

Indian couture designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla dressed Ananya Panday in a striking saree from their eponymous label. Let's decode her look.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Ananya Panday look
Image: Instagram
Ananya Panday graced the award show last night, on October 11. The red carpet sparkled with celebrities dressed to impress, and Ananya stood out with one of her finest looks that was a nod to Gujarat's culture. Let’s see how.

Ananya Panday infuse culture with couture

Indian couture designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla dressed Ananya Panday in a striking saree from their eponymous label. The outfit, a bespoke display of Indian craftsmanship, blends tradition with modern couture. It includes a saree-draped skirt paired with an intricately embroidered and embellished corset.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the ensemble features a black and red Bandhani saree with a traditional pre-pleated silhouette, a figure-hugging fit, a black silk border, and a black-and-maroon Bandhani pattern. Ami draped the pallu over Ananya’s arms rather than using the usual shoulder pin-up style, giving it a fresh, elegant touch.

Call Me Bae actress paired the saree with a Patola-inspired beaded corset. The strapless piece has a plunging sweetheart neckline, a curved hem, a backless design with criss-cross ribbon ties, a figure-hugging shape, colourful threadwork, and shimmering embellishments.

For accessories, Ananya wore Patola-inspired statement earrings. Her makeup featured kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, shimmery golden eyeshadow, blush-tinted cheeks, a glowing highlighter, a glossy pink lip, and smudged cat-eye liner.

About Bandhani and Patola print

Bandhani is a tie-dye textile art, and Patola is a double-ikat weaving technique; both come from Gujarat. In Bandhani, artisans tie knots on the fabric before dyeing to form patterns, while Patola requires pre-dyeing the threads and then weaving them into intricate designs. Though distinct, these crafts can merge, as seen in Patola-Bandhani sarees, which blend tie-dye artistry with double-ikat weaving to create rich textures and elaborate designs.

Published By : Khushi Srivastava

Published On: 12 October 2025 at 15:36 IST

