Ananya Pandey Proves That Bangs Are Soo Back In Trends, Know How To Choose Fringes That Flatter Your Face

Ananya Pandey Proves How Bangs Are So Back In Trend, Know How To Choose Fringes That Flatter Your Face | Image: X

Bangs are back in trend, and at present, Ananya Panday and Aditi Rao Hydari wear them confidently and without giving a rizz. They work with professional hairstylists who understand their face shapes and know how to enhance their look. Recently, personal image stylist Anushka Shah shared a four-step guide on her Instagram to help you choose between blunt, curtain, wispy, or side-swept bangs.

F stands for face

The stylist explained in her video that people with oval or square face shapes can carry any type of bangs with ease. They do not need to worry about how the style will suit them. From wispy to curtain bangs, every option can refresh their look and feel like a new beginning.

However, people with long, round, or heart-shaped faces do not need to avoid bangs. They can still choose styles that complement their features by considering other factors.

A stands for area

In this step, you measure the distance between your hairline and eyebrows to understand the width of your forehead. If three fingers fit in this space, it means you have a high forehead. According to Anushka Shah, "Blunt bangs can be a game-changer."

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C stands for commitment

Any hairstyle you choose stays until your hair grows out. Bangs, however, require more upkeep than simply adjusting the length. If you choose blunt bangs, you will need a trim every three weeks.

If you prefer a low-maintenance option, you can go for curtain, wispy, or side-swept bangs. "They grow out gracefully," the stylist added.

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