Types Of Sunglasses You Must Have In Your Summer 2026 Wardrobe

As the mercury soars, the sun has begun to unleash its harsh rays during the day. As the summer season arrives in full swing, sunglasses become not just a style statement but an essential accessory for protecting the eyes from harsh sunlight. Investing in the right pair of sunglasses is both a fashion as well as important for one's well-being to protect from intense UV exposure.

Aviators

Brad Pitt wearing aviators | Image: X

Timeless and versatile, aviator sunglasses have been a favourite for decades. Originally designed for pilots, these sunglasses feature a thin metal frame and teardrop-shaped lenses that suit almost all face shapes. They effortlessly blend functionality with a cool, classic vibe and have been in the trend for years now.

Wayfarer

A staple in every fashion lover’s collection, Wayfarer sunglasses remain iconic for their bold frame and universal appeal. Perfect for casual outings, they pair well with both western and Indo-fusion looks.



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Oversized sunglasses

For those who love a touch of glamour, oversized sunglasses are a must. They not only make a strong fashion statement but also provide better coverage from sunlight, protecting the delicate skin around the eyes.

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Round sunglasses



Deepika Padukone wearing aviators | Image: X

Inspired by retro fashion, round sunglasses bring a vintage charm to your look. They are particularly popular among those who enjoy experimenting with boho or artistic styles.

Cat-Eyes

Feminine and chic, cat-eye sunglasses are perfect for elevating everyday outfits. Their upswept edges add a playful yet elegant touch, making them a go-to for brunches or day events.



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Sporty wraparound sunglasses

If you lead an active lifestyle, wraparound sunglasses are a practical choice. Designed to provide maximum coverage and a secure fit, they are ideal for outdoor activities like cycling, running, or beach sports.

Transparent frame sunglasses

Representational Image | Image: Freepik

A growing trend, transparent or clear-frame sunglasses offer a modern and minimal aesthetic. They are lightweight, stylish, and can complement a wide range of outfits without overpowering your look.