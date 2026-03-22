Updated 22 March 2026 at 14:10 IST
Types Of Sunglasses You Must Have In Your Summer 2026 Wardrobe
As the temperature soars, sunglasses are not just a fashion accessory but also serve as a necessary shield against the harmful UV rays of the sun, damaging your eyes.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
As the mercury soars, the sun has begun to unleash its harsh rays during the day. As the summer season arrives in full swing, sunglasses become not just a style statement but an essential accessory for protecting the eyes from harsh sunlight. Investing in the right pair of sunglasses is both a fashion as well as important for one's well-being to protect from intense UV exposure.
Aviators
Timeless and versatile, aviator sunglasses have been a favourite for decades. Originally designed for pilots, these sunglasses feature a thin metal frame and teardrop-shaped lenses that suit almost all face shapes. They effortlessly blend functionality with a cool, classic vibe and have been in the trend for years now.
Wayfarer
A staple in every fashion lover’s collection, Wayfarer sunglasses remain iconic for their bold frame and universal appeal. Perfect for casual outings, they pair well with both western and Indo-fusion looks.
Also Read: Horrible: Priyanka Disappoints In Not-So-Impressive Custom Dior At Oscar
Oversized sunglasses
For those who love a touch of glamour, oversized sunglasses are a must. They not only make a strong fashion statement but also provide better coverage from sunlight, protecting the delicate skin around the eyes.
Advertisement
Round sunglasses
Inspired by retro fashion, round sunglasses bring a vintage charm to your look. They are particularly popular among those who enjoy experimenting with boho or artistic styles.
Cat-Eyes
Feminine and chic, cat-eye sunglasses are perfect for elevating everyday outfits. Their upswept edges add a playful yet elegant touch, making them a go-to for brunches or day events.
Also Read: PeeCee Stuns In Stella McCartney’s Custom Gown At Oscar 2026 After-Party
Advertisement
Sporty wraparound sunglasses
If you lead an active lifestyle, wraparound sunglasses are a practical choice. Designed to provide maximum coverage and a secure fit, they are ideal for outdoor activities like cycling, running, or beach sports.
Transparent frame sunglasses
A growing trend, transparent or clear-frame sunglasses offer a modern and minimal aesthetic. They are lightweight, stylish, and can complement a wide range of outfits without overpowering your look.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 22 March 2026 at 14:10 IST