AR Rahman's Punjabi Track, Embroidered Trunk, Moksha Patam-inspired Runway, India Takes Centre Stage At Louis Vuitton's Show At Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week 2025 kicked off on Tuesday with Pharrell Williams presenting Louis Vuitton's menswear Spring/Summer 2026 collection in front of the Pompidou Centre. The show was all about Indie culture and artistry. From architect Bijoy Jain’s Snakes and Ladders-inspired sets to the background score of AR Rahman’s Punjabi track on the runway, the cultural vibes were just on point. The Royal boy, Ishaan Khatter, also attended the fashion show in style, and what was that indigenous sanduk doing at the runway? Let’s unwind all the desi charm at the fashion show.

India shines at Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2026 collection showcase, here’s the highlight

At the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2026 menswear show in Paris, Pharrell Williams presented a luxury event celebrating Indian craftsmanship and creativity with just the right amount of LV twist.

For those who don’t know, Singer and musician Pharrell Williams was appointed as Louis Vuitton's Men's Creative Director in 2023

Pharrell transformed the area surrounding the Pompidou Centre museum into a quirky, gigantic gala, featuring a life-sized version of the Indian board game Snakes and Ladders. The event drew a star-studded guest list, including Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Jay-Z, Bradley Cooper, AR Rahama and Jackson Wang, leaving the gathered crowd in awe.

The fusion runway was the masterpiece of architect Bijoy Jain, founder of Studio Mumbai. He crafted the vibrant, sci-fi-inspired coloured pipes that served as the show’s backdrop. The minimalist yet poetic set prominently highlighted the Snakes and Ladders (Sap Sidi) theme, blending traditional Indian elements with modern aesthetics.

The show featured another Indian connection. Pharrell Williams collaborated with the Oscar- and Grammy-winning musical genius A.R. Rahman on the track Yaara Punjabi, which played in the background as models showcased loose pleated trousers, striped coats, and embellished workwear.

Famous fashion critic Diet Sabya shared a clip of Beyoncé tapping her foot and grooving to Punjabi music, leaving fans thrilled! Many reports suggest that the music was an exclusive song created by A.R. Rahman for Pharrell Williams.

Other than this, the show’s highlight included intricately embroidered trunks. Pharrell Williams and his team embarked on a research journey through New Delhi, Mumbai, and Jodhpur to immerse themselves in the essence of Indian sartorial traditions.

They captured an allure that went beyond specific clothing items. Model James Turlington exemplified this with his loose pleated trousers paired with leather flip-flops, a pajama-striped jacket, and a matching robe coat.

A deep eggplant hue added a distinctive sheen to a leather Harrington jacket, styled with a cricket tie and cargo trousers, exuding luxury. Other standout pieces included an indigo crocodile hooded bomber jacket and a grey Prince of Wales suit adorned with dissolving sequin embroidery.