Arpita Khan Sharma To Deliver Her Second Baby On Brother Salman Khan's Birthday

Arpita Khan Sharma is expecting a baby in the month of December. She will deliver her second baby on her brother Salman Khan's birthday.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
arpita khan

Arpita Khan Sharma is one of the most known celebrities and the youngest sister of the Dabangg actor, Salman Khan. Arpita Khan tied the knots with Ayush Sharma at a grand wedding in the year 2014. Together they have a son named Ahil, and the couple is expecting their second child in December.

Arpita Khan Sharma will deliver her baby on Salman's birthday

Arpita who is due to deliver next month, has decided to welcome the child on a special date. The couple has apparently planned to deliver their second child on Salman Khan's birthday, which falls on December 27. Arpita will go under a C-section surgery to deliver the baby on this date.

Arpita shares a very special bond with her bother Salman Khan, and she has been seen posting photos with the actor on her official social media handles. In one photo that she posted on her Instagram handle, she was seen with her brother and her son Ahil. She captioned the picture with: "My life in one frame My brother & My son. Thank you god for the choicest blessing (sic)."

On November 20, Arpita uploaded a photo with her husband and her son. Her baby bump was clearly visible in the photo, and the caption on the photo read "love you."

On their wedding anniversary, Ayush Sharma posted an adorable photo on Instagram with Arpita and Ahil. The caption read, "It’s love that binds us .. 5 years have passed with a lot of love, laughter, travel, care and our share of ups and downs. But the best part is always having you by my side @arpitakhansharma... Happy Anniversary Baby. Shot by @kvinayak11 (sic)"

A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on

A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on

This December will not just be special for Salman on the personal front, but professionally too. A week before his birthday, his much-awaited ‘Dabangg 3’ will hit the screens on December 20. 

Published:
