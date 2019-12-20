These Ayurveda Treatments Can Get You An Attractive Pre-wedding Glow

Wedding is amongst the most cherished and auspicious moments of everyone's life, especially for women. People starting preparing for their wedding months before the important date. Some start hitting the gym to have a perfect look and to fit in the wedding outfit while others indulge in beauty routines. To look good on your big day is a task and it requires a lot of thinking and efforts. If a person wants to indulge in beauty routines, ayurvedic treatments are the best. Here is a list of ayurvedic treatments that a person can opt for to get an impeccable pre-wedding glow-

Abhyanga massage

It is a mix of a sacred ancient massage treatment mixed with herbal oils that get absorbed with the skin, giving it a soothing feel. This massage helps in releasing stress and removing strain from the muscles, making them loose and soft. It is important to have smooth skin as rough skin denotes skin toxification. This massage treatment lubricates the joints and helps in the movement of lymph fluid, aiding in detoxification, which overall gives out a calming effect. It is not necessary to visit a masseur or a masseuse to get this treatment done. A person can do it free at home by preparing a mix of sesame (til), fresh basil leaves, fresh ginger and apply this to the body.

Shirodhara

Shirodhara is a part of a cleansing ritual which denotes that it clears the skin, making it afresh. Shiro, in Sanskrit, means head and Dhara means the flow. This process simply means that oil is poured over the head slowly like the flow of water above the head by lying down straight, with the back facing downwards. The oil that is poured is prepared with several herbs that are flowed all over the forehead and body.

Herbal face pack

Herbal face packs are best for the skin as they have minimal side effects if used properly. These herbal masks can be prepared easily without any complexities. Out of many herbal face packs, try out the Tomato face mask which is a blend of tomato puree, sandalwood, turmeric and its powder. It is used to clear the dark heads and black skin.

Disclaimer: The information has been sourced from various medical and beauty journals. The website does not hold any liability for the information provided. It is advisable to consult a doctor or get an expert's advice for a better understanding of any health-related issue.

