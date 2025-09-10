Updated 11 September 2025 at 11:38 IST
Badshah Flaunts Ultra-Exclusive Greubel Forsey GMT Watch Worth ₹3.89 Crore During US Concert
Badshah was seen wearing an ultra-rare Greubel Forsey Titanium GMT Balancier Convexe, a watch worth a staggering ₹3.89 crore.
Badshah is thrilling audiences across North America with his Unfinished USA Tour, mixing high-energy performances with sharp social commentary. At his recent New Jersey show, he proved once again why people call him the king of luxury and flamboyance. The rapper was seen wearing an ultra-rare Greubel Forsey Titanium GMT Balancier Convexe, a watch worth a staggering ₹3.89 crore.
What makes this watch truly special is its rarity—only 22 exist worldwide. For a performer who combines extravagance with style, it serves as the perfect accessory.
The Greubel Forsey GMT Balancier Convexe is far from ordinary. It carries a rotating 24-hour globe, an inclined balance wheel, and an amphitheatre-inspired design that instantly grabs attention. This timepiece doesn’t just tell time—it makes a bold statement of status and individuality.
Priced at about £355,000 or $480,000, it ranks among the highest tiers of horology, usually found on the wrists of collectors or the ultra-wealthy.
Badshah’s choice reflects not only wealth but also refined taste. While many luxury watches focus on heritage and tradition, Greubel Forsey embraces innovation and modern design. Its titanium case offers both durability and a lightweight feel, and the red strap adds the striking flair that mirrors Badshah’s larger-than-life stage persona.
