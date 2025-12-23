Badshah Owns 1 Of Only 10 Pink Barbie Rolex Watches; Others Who Have Purchased The ₹9 Crore Possession Are...

adshah Owns 1 Of Only 10 Pink Barbie Rolex Watches; Others Who Have Purchased The ₹9 Crore Possession Are... | Image: X

Badshah and his collection of rare luxury items always amaze his fans. This time Rapper-singer got attention for a blink-and-you 'll-miss-it flex on Instagram. Badshah’s collection of rare luxury pieces continues to impress his fans. The Bad Boy singer recently revealed that he now owns one of the rarest Rolex watches in the world, the Barbie Daytona.

Badshah instagram

On December 18, the artist shared images from the set of Indian Idol, where he serves as a judge, proudly showcasing the ultra-limited-edition watch on his wrist. Fashion and lifestyle reports state that only 10 units of this exclusive timepiece exist globally. Badshah has become the first Indian known to own this exceptional watch, valued at ₹9 crore. Find out who the other nine owners of this rare work of art are.

Apart from Badshah, only nine ultra-wealthy individuals own this exceptional timepiece. The exclusive list includes Lionel Messi, Drake, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mark Wahlberg, Mirka Federer, and Caroline Wozniacki. For Indian luxury watch lovers, Badshah’s latest purchase delivers a true horological mic drop.

Watch experts state that Rolex crafted this piece in 18-carat yellow gold and gave it a striking pink look. The bezel features nearly 40 pink-cut sapphires, while 12 more sapphires mark the hour positions on the dial. Collectors popularly call it the “Barbie” Rolex because of its bold pink colour, although Rolex does not officially use this name.

Advertisement

Horology specialists' sites suggest that the watch belongs to the iconic Daytona series, which Rolex introduced in 1963 and which remains highly respected among chronograph collectors. Rolex never listed this off-catalogue model on retail platforms, making it one of the most desirable watches in the world.

As per reports, experts tracking rare watches estimate its market value at around USD 1 million (approximately ₹9 crore), driven by extreme scarcity and high demand, as Rolex has never publicly disclosed its official retail price.

Advertisement

This is not the first time Badshah flaunt rare watch collection. A few months back, the rapper was seen wearing an ultra-rare Greubel Forsey Titanium GMT Balancier Convexe, a watch worth a staggering ₹3.89 crore.