BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt Brings Marilyn Monroe's Magic On Red Carpet In Gucci Silver Gown

Alia Bhatt turned heads at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards 2026 as she walked on the red carpet, spreading sparkle in a silver gown. The actress looked dreamy, making most of his debut at the international event. The actress was invited as an award presenter, and she totally nailed it.

(Alia Bhatt's BAFTA debut | Image: X)

Alia Bhatt makes a stunning debut at BAFTA

The actress opted for a classic look for her BAFTA debut. She wore a custom outfit by Gucci, a silver sequined gown designed by Demna. Adding a vintage look to her appearance, she paired the gown with a soft white fur stole. The gown featured a halter neckline and a clean, fitted shape. The outfit followed her frame smoothly, while the backless design added a modern feel.

Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, the actress opted for small drop earrings and went for soft makeup with a natural glow. She styled her hair in soft curls with a centre part, keeping the focus on the dress. The overall look stayed elegant and easy on the eyes. With light jewellery and simple beauty choices, Alia showed that a clean style can still make a strong impact.

Opening up about her idea behind the dress, Alia told British Vogue, "Because I’m a presenter I wanted to bring the glam, but also keep it really elegant, nothing overwhelming. It sits really lightly on the body.” And that's how Alia added a "cinematic glow" to BAFTA.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt marks her presence by…

Fashion was not the only way she marked her presence. The actress added a desi twist to her speech while presenting the awards. Presenting the award in the Film Not in the English Language category, she spoke in Hindi. She said, "Namaskar. Agla award ek aise film ke liye hai, jo Angrezi mein nahi hai," and added "Don't reach for the subtitles just yet. I was only saying in Hindi that the next award is for a film not in the English language. Because while film speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema."

Soon after, this moment went viral on the internet with Indians proudly showing off their moment with many calling her "Iconic".