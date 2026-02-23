BAFTA 2026: 'Namaskar,' Says Alia Bhatt As She Presents Award In Hindi; Proud Indians Call Her 'Iconic Queen'

Proud moment for India at the BAFTA Awards 2026! Alia Bhatt walked on the stage as a presenter and added a desi twist to her speech, striking a chord with fans. The actress opened her speech with a "Namaskar", greeting the audience. She presented the award for Best Film Not in the English Language.

Alia Bhatt opens her speech at BAFTA in Hindi

Alia Bhatt made her first-ever appearance as a BAFTA presenter at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, where she was invited to announce the winner in the Film Not in the English Language category. It was a significant milestone in Alia's international journey, and she chose to make it even more special by opening her presentation in Hindi. Before announcing the winner, Alia spoke about how films go beyond words and borders. The actress started her presentation by briefly addressing the audience in Hindi, "Namaskar. Agla award ek aise film ke liye hai, jo Angrezi mein nahi hai. Don't reach for the subtitles just yet. I was only saying in Hindi that the next award is for a film not in the English language. Because while film speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema."

Soon after, this moment went viral on the internet with Indians proudly showing off their moment with many calling her "Iconic". A user captioned the video as "Alia Bhatt presenting the 'Film not in the English Language' award at

@BAFTA and using Hindi language THATS ICONIC MY QUEEN."

Alia Bhatt slays on the red carpet

Alia opted to shine on the red carpet in a custom Gucci silver sequined gown. The shimmering ensemble stood out under the lights, paired elegantly with a soft white fur stole that added a classic touch. She completed the look with soft hair curls and nude-toned makeup, keeping things polished and understated.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for the release of her action-spy film Alpha, co-starring Bobby Deol and Sharvari Wagh. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 17.