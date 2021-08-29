Balenciaga's 'pishvi'-like Bags For Rs 1.53 Lakh Baffles Netizens; Read Funny Reactions

Indian netizens often have fun at the expense of international brands for their pricing for 'normal looking' items. The latest product which was at the receiving end of fun-filled reactions was a bag from Balenciaga. Right from calling it a 'pishvi', 'thaila' and more to stating that they had many such bags, there were hilarious reactions:

Balenciaga bag worth Rs 1.5 lakh trolled massively by netizens

The product in question was a checkered bag with blue, red and brown lines. On their official website, the Spanish fashion brand had priced the bag from the Barbes East-West Shopper collection at $2,090, which came up to Rs 1.53 lakh.

That was not all, the other bags in the collection too were priced from $1,950 to $2,090. A factor that could have contributed to the steep price could have been the fact that it was made of 100% calfskin leather.

A netizen shared a screenshot of the shopping page, and quipped over it resembling a commonly used type of bag used for local shopping, for grocery and more in India. Calling it a 'pishvi', he jokingly asked his followers to tag his fellow Marathi friends.

Among the ones who commented was comedian Rohan Joshi who quipped that he had 4 such bags at home. One netizen quipped that one could possibly buy a car with that amount. From joking that they could start a business like this and earn profits to claiming that it did not cost more than Rs 200, netizens had a hearty laugh over it.

Not just India, it seems people in other parts of Asia and places like Ghana too expressed their shock at the price.

Balenciaga be like: Balenciaga Checkered Carrier Bag, $2,090, shipping free exclusive. But then, this is Ghana must Go Sha, Inflation just rose the biggest size of this bag to N900 in Ipaja. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/zMXjFhqRNQ — OLUWAGBEMILEKE MENSAH🇬🇭🇨🇮🇦🇺🇳🇬 (@CalebsLeke) August 25, 2021

A few weeks ago, Gucci too was trolled for pricing a kaftan at Rs 2.55 lakh. Netizens had then trolled the company for selling 'kurtas' at this price, and joked that their mother could make it for Rs 100.

The trolling also got extended to an Indian, Sabyasachi Mukherjee over his collaboration with international brand, H&M. This was after the tie-up sold the latter's first-ever saree for Rs 10,000. Netizens had made memes over it and even claimed that the design was a common one for a woman in a Bengali household.