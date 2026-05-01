Before The Devil Wears Prada 2, Revisit Anne Hathaway's 5 Most Iconic Looks From The OG Movie

Anne Hathaway’s wardrobe in The Devil Wears Prada remains a masterclass in style evolution. As the buzz around the sequel grows, her looks still double as everyday fashion inspiration. Here's how you can recreate five of her most iconic outfits from The Devil Wears Prada.

The Layered Intern Look

A still of Anne Hathaway from The Devil Wears Prada |: X



As Andy Sachs cements her place at Runway, her wardrobe gets a massive makeover. However, much before looking at the million girls who would 'kill to get her job', Andy opted for a sophisticated fit that combined style and comfort. The outfit, comprising straight-fit black pants, a beige jacket over a knit and a collared shirt, is a statement in itself. The simple fit most resembles an outfit majority of women are likely to wear daily. To recreate this, start with a classic white shirt, layered with a light sweater on top. The colour palette of this entire fit is pastel and soft neutral. Paired with minimal accessories and a simple beige jacket would complete the look. An easy-going outfit for internship, college, or simply when you want to look good and put together without the stress of dressing up.

The White Trench Look

A still of Anne Hathaway from The Devil Wears Prada |: X



This look shows a more relaxed side of Anne Hathaway's character. The crisp white coat keeps it structured, the kind of outfit that looks good without trying too hard. It gives the character a chic look. You can easily recreate this with neutral palette coats. Pair it with flats, sneakers or low heels. Add a cap or maybe a simple bag to give this entire look an edge. This outfit works well for coffee dates, casual day out, or even college classes when you just want to look a little put together.

The Black Blazer and Thigh-High Boots Look

A still of Anne Hathaway from The Devil Wears Prada | Image: X



One of the most iconic looks of Anne Hathaway's character, Andy Sachs, is the sharply tailored black blazer with metallic detailing, paired with a mini skirt and thigh-high boots. The look feels bold without being overly dramatic. In the real world, you don't have to go all out to make this work. A tailored blazer is the standout item; pair it with short skirts or even leather pants if that feels more comfortable. Depending on your style, you can swap the thigh-high boots for knee-length or ankle boots. With accessories being basic, a simple statement chain or layered necklace would be sufficient. It's the type of outfit that works nicely for both a dinner date and a night out.



Also Read: Devil Wears Prada 2 Release Followed By MET Gala 2026, May Beckons Big Week For Fashion

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The Emerald Green Coat Look

A still of Anne Hathaway from The Devil Wears Prada | Image: X



Another iconic look of Andy's post-transformation. This is one of her most put-together looks in The Devil Wears Prada. The coat really stands out, but the small details, such as the printed collar and white gloves, make the entire look complete, and those big sunglasses give it a very vintage, Parisian look. In order to recreate this look, just pick a bold coat. The coat itself does most of the work. Keep everything simple with neutral shoes, for example, pointed-toe pumps, and minimal accessories. Ditch the gloves and grab a printed scarf. It's the type of outfit that works perfectly for a brunch or even a casual outing.



Also Read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Puts A Spotlight On Italy’s Fashion Capital

Biker Chic Look

A still of Anne Hathaway from The Devil Wears Prada | Image: Instagram

This look from The Devil Wears Prada emerges when Andy's style starts to feel more confident yet easy to wear. The brown leather jacket paired with a black turtleneck, fitted jeans and boots is a pretty simple look, but it just works. To recreate this look, pick a faux leather jacket, layer it with a black tee and fitted jeans. Pair it with ankle boots or swap them for knee-high length boots, a simple crossbody bag and simple yet minimalistic accessories. This look is perfect for coffee runs, bike rides, or even just stepping out.