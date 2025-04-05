Belt Up! The Y2K Trend You Thought Was Dead Is Making Surprise Comeback

Back in the Y2K era, no outfit felt complete without a bold, oversized belt. These belts weren’t meant to hold anything up but they were purely to slay. All the It girls of the time embraced the trend, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Paris Hilton and seems like that time is getting back to the broach.

Extra-wide belts jump back to the statement centre

If you’ve left Y2K fashion behind, here’s some news: the big belt is quietly making a comeback. This time, though, it’s showing up in a more polished way. On the Autumn 2025 runways, designers introduced a new wave of bold belts that looked far more refined. They’re no longer seen with figure-hugging Hervé Lèger bandage dresses, for one. At Balmain, Olivier Rousteing styled thick burgundy embossed belts with soft faux fur coats. Meanwhile, at Chloé, Chemena Kamali gave boho style a modern twist by pairing wide, low-slung belts with flowing, romantic blouses.

2025 is a comeback

Even celebrities are gradually joining the trend. Rachel Zegler, known for Snow White, was recently spotted wearing a sequin top paired with high-waisted trousers, finished with a wide belt featuring a circular buckle. Rose Byrne also embraced the look in Paris, styling her white lace dress with a thick brown leather obi belt. Unlike the bold Y2K way of wearing wide belts, both actresses opted for a more subtle take. The belts added structure to their outfits without overwhelming them. (Back in 2008? The belt would’ve stolen the spotlight.)