Updated April 5th 2025, 15:45 IST

Thinking Of A Fresh Start? Fitness Coach Shares 27 Microhabits To Transform Your Life

A blueprint, knowing what to do and what not to do, designed specifically for entrepreneurs, founders, and executives to start fresh while staying focused.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Dan Go.
Dan Go. | Image: X

27 Microhabits: There comes a time in life when we reach a point where enough is enough. If you’re in the same situation, it might be time to start fresh. But you may be wondering, how does one begin afresh?

Here’s a blueprint, knowing what to do and what not to do, designed specifically for entrepreneurs, founders, and executives to start fresh while staying motivated, focused, confident, and determined to achieve anything in life.

Tailored for entrepreneurs, founders, and executives

Dan Go, a fitness coach for entrepreneurs, shares 27 insightful microhabits tailored for entrepreneurs, founders, and executives.

These habits can help transform your life, as he explains in an Instagram caption, “Small hinges open big doors. So many people think they need to overhaul their lives, and while that sometimes may be the case, small wins also add up. A good life is about experimentation and throwing shit up at the wall to see if it sticks.

"So, that being said, the key to a list like this is to try out 1-2 at a time and see if it jives with you. Do you do any of the habits in this list? I’d love to hear it in the comments below. If you’re tired of fitness programs that don’t work for busy entrepreneurs. I’ve developed a system that fits into your demanding schedule.”

Microhabits by Dan Go. Image: Pexels

27 microhabits by Dan Go, fitness coach

  1. Follow the One Minute Rule: If something takes one minute (responding to a text, hanging a jacket, etc) or less to complete, do it immediately.
  2. Drink water before coffee in the morning to hydrate and increase energy.
  3. Park backward into a spot so you can leave quickly and more safely.
  4. Do walking meetings to stimulate the brain and get steps in.
  5. Eat protein with every single meal to increase satiety and build muscle.
  6. Make a rule to keep phones away from the dinner table to be more mindful of your food.
  7. Brush your teeth with your off hand to stimulate brain activity and create new neural connections.
  8. Avoid the phone for the first 30 minutes of the day to improve your focus and attention.
  9. Start your days off with the Maui habit: When the day starts, use a positive statement like “today is going to be a great day”. This transforms your
    perception.
  10. Do a gratitude shower: When showering, ask yourself who/what you're grateful for. This puts you in a grateful state over time.
  11. Use blue light blockers at night to block the light from screens and help improve the quality of sleep.
  12. Charge your phone outside your room so you don't reach for it first thing in the morning or at night.
  13. Use an app to turn on web/social blockers to force yourself into deep work or mindfulness.
  14. Call your parents every week because we have less time with them than we think.
  15. Give a genuine compliment to someone because it will make their day.
  16. Floss your teeth to improve your dental and physical health.
  17. Count to 10 in your head before responding to a strong emotion to avoid regret.
  18. At night, journal one win from your day to keep reminding yourself that you're winning.
  19. Park your car far away from your destination to get more steps in and have more access to free parking spaces.
  20. Take the stairs instead of the escalators to increase your step count and get a mini-workout.
  21. Drink a glass of water before a meal to increase satiety and avoid extra bites post-meal.
  22. Check your bank account daily to get a feel for what you're earning, spending & saving.
  23. If you shower in the morning, brush your teeth as well to save time.
  24. Do 5 minutes of mobility stretches in the morning to prep your body for the day ahead.
  25. 25. Do a microworkout to stimulate your brain and burn a few extra calories.
  26. Send one message a day to a person you admire because you never know when you'll get a response back.
  27. Drink electrolytes with water to increase hydration & avoid nighttime trips to the bathroom.

