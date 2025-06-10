Bhumi Pednekar Steals The Show At The Royals Success Bash In Black Silk Midi Worth ₹1.8 Lakh And Pumps That Cost...

Bhumi Pednekar is basking in the success of her recently aired show The Royals Season 1, and last night (Monday), she attended the success bash of the first season. For the bash, the actress turned up in a stunning black silk dress paired with matching heels. But do you know the price of her dress is over ₹1 lakh?

Bhumi Pednekar arrives at The Royals success bash in a ₹1.8 lakh dress

In the photos and videos going viral on the internet, Bhumi can be seen happily posing for the paparazzi station at the venue, but what caught our attention was her black dress. It is from the shelves of Gucci, made from lustrous silk duchesse and features underwired cups with a cutout detail on the front. It has spaghetti straps with a zip closure at the back. The cost of this dress is ₹1.8 lakh.

The actress paired her dress with Sophia Webster Black Coco Crystal & Pearl Pumps, which cost ₹10,000 and a silk clutch. She sported nude makeup and styled her hair in soft curls.

The actress happily waved at the paps before entering the venue.

Inside The Royals success bash

Apart from Bhumi, it was also attended by Ishaan Khatter, Nora Fatehi, Sakshi Tanwar, Sumukhi Suresh and Vihaan Samrat, among others. Bhumi took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of cutting with The Royals' core team. She also re-shared a post that shows the whole team happily posing for a group photo.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)