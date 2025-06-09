Mahesh Babu Wears Casual Sweater At Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee’s Reception, Its Price Will Shock You!

Mahesh Babu has been on break from the shooting of SSMB29, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and spending time with his family and friends. Speaking of which, he attended the reception party of Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee, who recently got married in an intimate ceremony. The actor was accompanied by his wife, Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni at the party and happily posed for the camera. However, what caught our attention of his casual attire at a wedding function. Yes, the actor ditched the ethnic or formal look and stepped out in a sweatshirt-like sweater paired with black trousers. This effortless dressing may appear plain, but it doesn't cost the same. Just the sweater costs over 1 lakh.

Mahesh Babu wears a sweater worth lakhs at Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's reception

Mahesh Babu didn't put any effort into dressing as he can be seen in a green puzzle floral sweater, algue (seaweed) cashmere from the shelves of the brand-name Hermes. This simple-looking sweater costs a whopping ₹1.51 lakh. The actor sported a trimmed beard, but rugged hairdo - a look from his upcoming film SSMB29.

(A screengrab from the site)

However, his wife and daughter looked opposite. They put their fashion foot forward and added a dash of glam with their traditional looks. Namrata opted for a bottle green sharara set featuring golden embroidery work, while Sitara wore a blush pink lehenga.

All about SSMB29