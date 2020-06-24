Know How To Style A Pleated Skirt With These Bollywood Approved Fashion Tips

Bollywood is the one-stop destination for people to take outfit inspiration from. As soon as a celebrity steps out in a quirky style, it ends up becoming a trend as people quickly take styling cues from them. Recently, Bollywood has seen a trend of pleated skirts and many celebrities have been spotted wearing it on different occasions. Here are a few styling tips for a pleated skirt to borrow from Bollywood.

How to style a pleated skirt: Bollywood outfit cues

Solid Colours

Styling a pleated skirt in a solid colour is the most basic yet trendy way of styling this skirt. Solid colour skirts in sheer fabric are the ideal type for this. It can simply be paired up with a printed blouse, a solid coloured blouse, or a quirky jacket. There are a lot of options for a solid coloured skirt to be paired up with.

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted in a yellow coloured sheer skirt during one of her photoshoots. She topped it with a strappy white top and a white coloured jacket. She teamed up the look with a pair of nude heels. Kapoor was seen flaunting a straight hair look to go with her outfit.

Metallic

Another trendy way of styling up a pleated skirt is to go metallic with the base. The fluidity of metallic texture merged with the pleats makes this a trendy and preferred style. Metallic skirts go best with black tops or nude styled tops but it is still a personal choice when it comes to what suits it best.

During the promotions of one of her films, Alia Bhatt was snapped in a full-sized metallic pleated skirt. Wearing a golden skirt, she topped the outfit with a sleeveless and printed floral blouse. She left her hair open for this look and went minimal with her makeup.

Printed

The printed skirt matches up to a complete look in itself. It can be styled with a simple top and will still make you look stunning. People are currently going for the print on print style as it has been trending lately.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in a printed and pleated skirt at a gathering. She wore a red and black pleated sheer skirt and topped it with a blue-printed blouse. She paired up the look with transparent heels and went for nude makeup look. She chose to leave her hair open to complete her look.

