Bomber Jackets To Baggy Jeans: How Relaxed Fits Have Become A Style Staple For Men

Oversized fashion has become one of the biggest style trends in men's clothing over the past few years. Earlier, fashion for men meant wearing tighter clothes. From skinny jeans to fitted shirts, men genuinely believed uncomfortable clothes automatically looked stylish. But now men's fashion has evolved. From loose T-shirts to relaxed hoodies and jackets, oversized outfits are now seen everywhere from streetwear to celebrity airport looks. The trend combines comfort with effortless style, making it popular among younger fashion enthusiasts.

Why has baggy fashion taken over menswear?

Baggy clothing is quite trendy in men's fashionwear | Image: Freepik

Fashion trends always reflect culture. Nowadays, people want comfort, versatility, and authenticity more than polished perfection. That’s exactly why baggy fashion men's aesthetics exploded globally. The rise of Korean fashion and Japanese streetwear became the sole reason why fashion wasn’t about squeezing into skinny silhouettes anymore. Baggy fashion works because it feels effortless while still looking expressive. It gives outfits shape without looking overstyled.

Oversized T-shirts remain a wardrobe essential

Oversized T-shirts are popular in men's fashion | Image: Freepik

Loose fit T-shirts are among the most popular oversized fashion pieces for men. For a street style look, wear the T-shirt with cargos or baggy jeans. Neutral shades, graphic prints, and minimal designs continue to trend in oversized T-shirt fashion.

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Baggy jeans are running streetwear right now

Baggy jeans are versatile and go with every kind of styling | Image: snabbleGlass\Reddit

Baggy jeans have made a major comeback in streetwear fashion because they offer both comfort and a laid-back aesthetic. They are so versatile that they can be paired and styled with anything. For a smart, elevated look, pair baggy jeans with a polo shirt or an oversized jacket. And for a classic smart streetwear look, pair the jeans with an oversized tee.

Oversized hoodies and sweatshirts

Oversized hoodies are popular because of their relaxed fit | Image: Freepik

Oversized hoodies and sweatshirts remain popular because of their relaxed and comfortable feel. These pieces are commonly styled with joggers, cargos, or shorts and are often seen in airport fashion and casual outings. For a workwear-inspired look, pair a denim jacket over the hoodie. It makes the entire outfit look rugged and structured.

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Cargo pants continue to dominate streetwear

Cargo pants combine utility and comfort all in one piece | Image: Instagram

Cargo pants have become one of the key pieces in oversized men’s fashion. Men's cargo pants sit right at the centre of modern streetwear culture. They combine utility, comfort, and oversized structure all in one piece. For a monochromatic and minimalist look, pair an all-black tee with baggy cargo pants.

Relaxed shirts for everyday styling

Loose shirts for bohemian aesthetic pairs well | Image: Freepik

Loose-fit shirts are becoming increasingly popular during summer and casual occasions. Linen and cotton fabrics are especially popular because they feel breathable and lightweight. For a Bohemian aesthetic, wear the loose shirt open over a fitted or slightly relaxed plain white tee. Alternatively, layer an unbuttoned boho shirt over an ethnic-print tunic or a thin knitted vest.

Bomber jackets

Bomber jackets are a fashion staple in men's wear | Image: Freepik

Beyond oversized tees, shirts and pants, the menswear fashion is dominated by relaxed baggy silhouettes. One of the popular pieces is Bomber jackets. For the classic streetwear aesthetic, pair the jacket with graphic tees, jeans, and sneakers to create a laid-back, urban look.

Sneakers complete the oversized look

Chunky sneakers complete the overall oversized look | Image: Freepik