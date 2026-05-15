Men's Cap Styles For Summers
Caps and hats have increasingly become important fashion accessories in men’s wardrobes. From baseball caps to bucket hats, different styles can complement different face shapes, outfits, and aesthetics when styled correctly.
- Lifestyle News
- 3 min read
Caps and hats are no longer just limited to summer essentials or sportswear. They have evolved into fashion accessories over the years and now can change the overall appearance of an outfit. From casual streetwear to smart vacation styling, different types of caps and hats now work across multiple aesthetics. Style consultants also believe that choosing the right cap according to face shape and outfit balance can help create more flattering and stylish looks.
From adding flair to any outfit to protecting hair from bad days, they serve a multitude of purposes. Here's a list of different types of caps and hats for men that never went out of fashion.
Baseball caps
Baseball caps are a staple in casual wear. They remain one of the most versatile accessories in men’s fashion. They work well when paired with oversized T-shirts, denim jackets, cargo pants and sneakers. They serve well for casual everyday looks. These caps look good on oval faces because of their balanced proportions.
Snapback caps
Snapback caps are known for their structured appearance. They are commonly styled with sporty outfits, oversized hoodies, varsity jackets, and sneakers. Round and oval faces often suit snapbacks because their slightly higher crown and flat brim can help elongate the face.
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Flat caps
Flat caps have a classic aesthetic that is inspired by vintage menswear. They pair well with smart casual outfits, polo T-shirts, sweaters, and tailored trousers. Round and oval face shapes often suit flat caps because of their softer structure.
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Bucket hats
Bucket hats have become increasingly popular because of streetwear fashion. They pair well with oversized shirts and relaxed summer outfits. Bucket hats often suit longer and rectangular face shapes because their structure is soft, and it balances the facial length.
Fedora hats
Fedora hats most often offer a vintage-inspired appearance. It serves as a versatile accessory due to its wide brim and pinched crown, which can help elevate any outfit, be it casual or formal.
Beanies
Beanies are more popular during colder months, and they work well with layered winter outfits, sweatshirts, hoodies, and oversized jackets. They also have a relaxed street-style aesthetic. They generally suit oval and heart-shaped faces because they soften forehead proportions.
Cloche hats
Cloche hats were popularised in the 1920's. They are characterised by its bell shaped design that fits snugly around the head. It adds a vintage touch to the appearance. These hats look similar to bucket hats, but they are not, despite having a similar downward-sloping brim. These hats suit square faces because the rounded, deep crown of a cloche helps balance and soften a strong, angular jawline.