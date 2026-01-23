Updated 23 January 2026 at 17:31 IST
Borrow Styling Tips From Deepika Padukone To Elevate Your Everyday Looks
From choosing the right colours to being bold with her outfits and jewellery picks, here are some styling tips that Deepika Padukone swears by.
Deepika Padukone is a certified style icon. The actress started her career in showbiz as a ramp and print model and later transitioned into movies. What has remained constant is that she continues to serve style goals with every outfit she dons, be it traditional, Indian or fusion wear. Deepika's inspirational style is a result of carefully selected silhouettes and accessories, put together in the most effortless ways.
Here are some styling tips that can help you stand out from the crowd like Deepika.
How to style black to break the clutter
An all black look can feel too heavy and monotonous. To balance it, Deepika adds a dash of gold in the form of accessories like earrings, a bracelet or a necklace. Golden jewellery instantly stands out in an all black look and even accentuates it. Use warm makeup and hair tones to blend it all.
Know your colour
Like with most, understanding the colour palette that suits you best makes you appear stylish and confident. Deepika is often seen in dark red, rust, gold, bronze, deep jewel tones and other hues that appear warm. Choosing the right tones not only makes one look elegant but also helps exude confidence as one appears more in charge of what and how they are wearing.
Be bold with style
While choosing tones can make you feel in sync with yourself, being bold and confident with your style picks makes Deepika's style stand out.
She is not only fearless with colours but also makes it a point to not play safe with fashion and accessories.
