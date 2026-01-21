Kalyani Priyadarshan Proves Fashionable Women Can't Go Wrong With A Black Dress

Kalyani Priyadarshan was last seen in the blockbuster Malayalam hit Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra. The actress' septum piercing became a viral trend among fashion enthusiasts. In her latest pictures, Kalyani turns up the heat in an off shoulder A-line dress, which is a perfect pick for an evening outing with friends.

Her dress complemented her hourglass figure. Kalyani kept her tresses open and opted for nude makeup, letting her eyes and confidence do the talking. She kept her accessories to a minimal but elevated her style by wearing some rings on her finger. To beat the winter chill, she topped off her outfit with a fur coat, exuding both charm and elegant vibes. Kalyani's look is not just comfy and stylish but also easy to replicate. She completed her outfit with black stilettos, rounding off the elegant evening look.

Kalyani shows off her hourglass figure in a black A-line dress | Image: Instagram

Kalyani seems to be in love with black dresses and her latest photos are proof of it. Previously, she posted some photos in a black dress with a high slit and refined neckline, highlighting her graceful silhouette while maintaining a classy appeal.

Advertisement

Kalyani looks ravishing in a black slit gown | Image: Instagram

On the work front, Kalyani is rumoured to be debuting in Bollywood opposite Ranveer Singh in the upcoming zombie thriller Pralay. It is said that the actress was not keen on featuring in the film initially but Ranveer "convinced" her to do the project. While not confirmed, Pralay would introduce Kalyani to Bollywood audiences.

Advertisement

Kalyani shows her love for black in various photos on Instagram | Image: Instagram

Kalyani is one such actress who does complete justice to both western and traditional Indian looks. Her Instagram profile is filled with pictures of her nailing dual looks with effortless ease.

Kalyani turns trendsetter in a black lehenga | Image: Instagram